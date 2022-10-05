Lasting lessons for post-Covid corporate leadership

By: DC Pathak

Business and professional organizations are recovering from the unprecedented disruption caused across the board by the Covid-19 pandemic that had arrived without much notice and enveloped the population at large in deep fear and survivalist concerns.

The world is on its way to recovery and organizations relying on their job content and dependence on human resources are moving ahead after absorbing the paradigms of the 'new normal set about place and timing of work, methodology of communication and performance evaluation, and the altered 'boss-subordinate' relationship.

Many of the shifts reflect an 'evolution of management and are hence fit for future times. Smart CEOs have grasped the learnings from what was undoubtedly a first-time experience for everybody, including leaders, employees, clients, investors, and regulators. Business is all about human activity and a health crisis that directly impacted people regardless of distinctions of class, community, and region challenged it in all aspects in an unending and unpredictable kind of way.

And yet a deep insight and analysis of the demands that the Covid saga put on the leadership of all organizations yield extremely valuable lessons for it - for application in the times ahead. At least five of these can be easily deciphered.

First and foremost, the pandemic legitimized the call that a leader should be able to 'ride a challenge' and not merely cope with it so that the organization is carried forward amid all odds.

For this, it was necessary to have a correct understanding of the nature of the crisis itself - Covid was an emergency of external origin, was primarily a disabler of the human resource, and was, in terms of 'competition', a great equalizer for all enterprises, big and small.