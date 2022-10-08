Skincare Myth Busters

By: MALINI ADAPUREDDY

The festive season is around the corner and with that, the need to put your best face forward is more important than ever. With the indulgence of heavy makeup and heavier food, which can impact your skin and lead to acne, it becomes critical to take care of your skin and ensure that you have a flawless glow.

Taking care of your skin often means understanding your skin type, and knowing what ingredients to use to keep acne and blemishes at bay. However, with the internet, and with home remedies being passed down through generations, there is no shortage of myths and claims that can damage your skin more than they could help. To help bust some of the common skincare myths, here is a rundown of the dos and don'ts to achieve a beautiful festival-worthy glow.

Myth: Kitchen ingredients for acne control |Fact: Kitchen ingredients won't help with acne control

Acne? Go for chickpeas! Blackheads? Try some green tea. Dark Spots? Haldi your way to a beautiful glow! In Indian households, it seems like every single ingredient can be used to tackle certain skincare concerns. Through the years, we have all been told to puree certain fruits and veggies and apply them to our faces, claiming they will act as a magic elixir to clear up our skin and bid our woes farewell. However, the reality of this is far from ideal. While certain ingredients can prove to be beneficial for your skin, the fruits and veggies in your kitchen are likely to have very small quantities of these beneficial ingredients, and not enough to properly take care of your skincare concerns. Moreover, the fruits and vegetables need to be clean and free from any kind of pesticides and additives, which are often hard to remove with regular washing.