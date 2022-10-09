How to identify genuine liquor

By: CHANDER SHEKHAR JEENA

The holiday season is a time for gatherings with friends and family. There are a lot of preparations made for the food, beverages, and fun so that the celebration never ends and the times spent with one another create priceless memories. Everyone's safety should be kept in mind during all of these planning and preparations, especially in regard to tainted food and alcohol.

You might be surprised to learn that alcohol is one of the most commonly counterfeited goods given how much fake alcohol is sold each year. For a few more dollars, dishonest persons can swindle by putting fake booze in used bottles or replica packaging, adulterating, or diluting actual liquor. Because they are manufactured of dangerous ingredients, drinking fake or contaminated alcohol could cause major health problems or even fatalities. Responsible and reputable liquor companies take great care and effort to keep their goods safe. However, those who produce this alcohol and counterfeit goods have no regard for the health or welfare of individuals.