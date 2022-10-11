Markets to gain after initial setback

There is another issue from Tracxn Technologies Limited which is tapping the capital markets with its offer for sale of 3,86,72,208 equity shares in a price band of Rs 75 to 80. At the top end of the band, the issue would be for Rs 309.38 crore. The issue opens on Monday the 10th of October and closes on Wednesday the 12th of October. The issue has a reservation of 75 percent for QIB's, 15 percent for HNI's, and 10 percent for Retail investors.

Tracxn Technologies is a leading global Private Market Intelligence SaaS Platform. It offers the use of its vast database as a service for payment of requisite fees. Its average revenue is about Rs 6.5 lakh and this is for three users, per year. 70 percent of the companies' revenues come from overseas while the remaining is from domestic. The business of this company purely for purposes of understanding can be compared with Bloomberg which has a database of entities in the listed or public space. Tracxn has data in the unlisted space and hence getting data is that much more difficult. Currently, Tracxn is ranked amongst the top five global players in terms of entities profiled.

In terms of revenues, the company clocked Rs 63.45 crore of revenues for the year ended March 22 which increased to Rs 18.40 crore at the end of the first quarter of FY23. The company reported a loss of Rs 4.85 crore for the year ended March 22. For the first quarter, there is a marginal loss of Rs 72 lakh on a restated basis. While the logical conclusion would be that the company would turn profitable going forward, the same may be some way away.

The company is currently a loss-making company and is unlikely to become profitable in the immediate near future. The accounting entry on ESOP conversion would be a drag for some time. There would therefore be no EPS and hence no PE. The way to the value would be a multiple of sales which would be a steep 13.90 times based on fully diluted post-ESOP equity. ESOPs outstanding are 1 cr shares that have been issued at Rs 1. In terms of expenditure almost the entire expenses are related to manpower and this is something that cannot be reduced. Readers are advised to skip the issue at application and look for better opportunities post-listing.