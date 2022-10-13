Amid Putin's Saber-Rattling, What Exactly Is A Tactical Nuclear Weapon?

Both United States and Russia have stores of "non-deployed" warheads, mainly in storage; some are intended to be dismantled and destroyed. That means it would take time to get them out of storage and bring them a launch vehicle such as a plane, a truck, or a silo to be fired.

But how long that takes depends on lots of variables.

"None of these 'tactical' weapons…are deployed; they are not mated to their delivery systems," Podvig said. "So, they are further away from being used -- it would take several steps to deploy them."

Have They Ever Been Used?

No tactical, nonstrategic nuclear weapon has ever been used in conflict.

Other Sabers To Rattle

In the past, Putin and other Russian officials -- not to mention pundits like firebrand TV host Dmitry Kiselyov -- have bragged about Russia's arsenal and some of the newer weapons the military is developing, like hypersonic missiles that could evade anti-missile defenses, or autonomous "drone" torpedoes.

In the Ukraine war, Putin hasn't explicitly threatened the use of tactical nuclear weapons or any specific weapon for that matter. That again leaves some room for how he would follow through on his threats if he chooses to.

Aside from hitting Ukraine's forces with a tactical warhead, Russian forces could seek some sort of demonstration effect: Detonating a warhead over the Black Sea might not kill anyone but could be aimed to convince the West -- the United States, first and foremost -- that the Kremlin is prepared to use nuclear weapons to achieve its aims in Ukraine.

Or it could detonate a device in a more remote location, like Novaya Zemlya, the Barents Sea archipelago where Moscow has conducted nuclear testing for decades.

Or it could simply test one of its newer experimental weapons and make sure Western intelligence was readily able to witness the tests.

That could be, for example, a nuclear-powered cruise missile called the Burevestnik that has been under development for several years or an autonomous underwater drone capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, something critics have dubbed a "doomsday weapon."

What Effect Would A Tactical Nuclear Explosion Have?

That depends on what it is used for, where, and how.

Killing hundreds of Ukrainian troops on the battlefield with a nuclear weapon would cause outrage, different from the shock-and-awe effect of detonating a warhead over the Black Sea or the Barents Sea.

It's an open question whether the former would cow the Ukrainians into agreeing to peace negotiations. And it's a very open question whether the West would be compelled to pressure Kyiv to negotiate or dial back its support for Kyiv.

At the very least, it would break a taboo on using nuclear weapons, a taboo in place since the United States bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. It would also potentially isolate Russia from its lukewarm partners like China, nuclear power in its own right.

"It must be understood that the use of a tactical nuclear weapon will not guarantee a turning point in one's favor at all," Andrei Kortunov, director of the government-linked Russian International Affairs Council, wrote in an opinion article published in the Russian daily Kommersant.

"What it will guarantee is the risk of a full-scale nuclear war, complete strategic solitude, and [for Russia] the status of an international pariah," he wrote. (KB/RFE-RL)

(Mike Eckel is a senior correspondent reporting on political and economic developments in Russia, Ukraine, and around the former Soviet Union, as well as news involving cybercrime and espionage. He's reported on the ground on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the wars in Chechnya and Georgia, and the 2004 Beslan hostage crisis, as well as the annexation of Crimea in 2014)

