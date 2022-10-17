Indian Influence on German Philosophers

Immanuel Kant (1724 – 1804), another famous German philosopher, did not demean India, but hardly mentioned Indian philosophy in his lectures.

Are these two the preferred philosophers, who are taught today, also to Indian students, because they helped in demeaning India?

Imagine the plight of the Church.

The intellectual elite of Germany praised the philosophy of ‘heathens’, whom the “only true” God, who according to the Church is the Christian God, won’t allow into heaven. To keep its flock under control, the Church needed to prevent Indian thought from spreading among the common people and more important, it had to be seen as primitive.

The Church was successful in vilifying Hindus and their tradition. Most people associate with India and Hinduism even today mainly “an oppressive caste system and many strange gods”. It was also what I had learnt in school about Hinduism.

It’s a great irony that many of the Indian texts were looted from India by missionaries.

Missionaries were in India already before the longing for India gripped the German thinkers. For example, Heinrich Roth (born 1620), a Jesuit, was the first German Sanskrit scholar. He died in Agra in 1668 as head of the Jesuit Residency. A few years earlier, he had visited Germany and Italy. Did he ‘donate’ Indian texts to the Vatican and German libraries, like the missionary Haeberl did to the Tuebingen University later in 1839? The Dean of Tuebingen University praised the “gift” from Haeberl of 11 volumes of ancient Indian texts, as a “great ornament for the university” but added “Of course our treasure is small compared to what is in the India House in London.”

This claim by the Dean was made four years AFTER Thomas Macauley, in 1835, introduced the English school system in India, telling Indian students that their tradition is worthless and half a shelf of English literature is more worth than all their literature…

It was an insidious ploy to appropriate and benefit from Indian knowledge and at the same time, cut Indians off from it and make them look down on it.

Fortunately, there is a certain revival now.

Many Indians are learning Sanskrit now and take interest in knowing more about the huge Indic knowledge system, where still millions of texts have not been studied.

Yet those who greatly benefitted from India, won’t like this and will try to obstruct it.

This may be one of the reasons, why Hindutva and Hindus are so much under attack nowadays by media worldwide.

This revival may also be a reason, why nowadays great care is taken NOT to mention “India” in any positive way. For example, while those Germans in earlier centuries acknowledged the valuable inspiration from India, modern Western philosophers don’t acknowledge it when they make use of Indian thought in “their own” philosophy, for example the concept of Maya.

In future, maybe even Elon Musk will be seen as having discovered the concept of Maya. He said recently (paraphrased), ‘this world is not the real thing. It’s more like a virtual reality.’

Out of fairness, shouldn’t they acknowledge the origin? After all it’s the West which started copyrights and patents and is suing people for plagiarism.

India always gave freely. Maybe too freely to the wrong people…