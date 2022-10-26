Sunak's first speech shows that many challenges ahead

By: Asad Mirza

The Conservative Party of the UK showed a lot of grit in finalizing the name of Rishi Sunak, as the new prime minister of the country very quickly, bringing an end to Liz Truss's short tenure as the prime minister riddled with bad decisions.

Rishi Sunak has become the UK's 57th prime minister, the first prime minister to be a British Asian, the first Hindu, and the richest person to have held the office.

Former prime minister David Cameron exuded confidence in 2014 when he had prophesized to see a British Asian taking on his role his lifetime.

Lo and behold, the words came true in just eight years.

The Conservative Party selected the newest British prime minister just four days, after the previous prime minister Liz Truss' resignation on October 20.

Her shortest 44 days tenure left behind a trail of rising inflation, rising borrowing costs, and predicted deficits on a massive scale, which will likely require either significant tax increases, spending cuts, or both.

The last chapter of Liz Truss's tenure unfolded along the same lines as it happened during the last days of the previous prime minister Boris Johnson.