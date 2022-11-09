Love can make anything happen

By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

It is true that people with a disability face inclusivity barriers, not just in India but throughout the world. Ten percent of the world's population, which accounts for roughly 650 million, have a disability and battle ableism on a daily basis.

The problem lies with normal culture not being ready to accept the person with disabilities the way they are and just emulating their feelings towards them. They find it hard to be around specially-abled ones, whether at jobs, in education, or even in relationships. This isn't limited to a particular locality, this is what people with a disability have to go through.

Remember-