Women contributing to 105 kg of plastic waste

In cognizance of the ongoing decline in the health of our planet and climate, these products which are a necessity for women for most of their lives must be chemical-free and biodegradable. As preventive measures, the use of sustainable, biodegradable products in routine life can reduce waste generation. Biodegradable and reusable products like bamboo razors and menstruation cups also augment better waste management as opposed to using one-time products. This would also reduce the harmful products that are dumped in landfills.

As per Anika Parashar, Founder, and CEO of The Woman's Company, Incinerators could also be the way forward. Instead of finding their way to our landfills, water, and ultimately the soil, the pads when incinerated will be turned into ash aiding climate health.

Research shows that non-biodegradable menstrual pads take between 500 to 800 years to break down and when they do break down, they eventually become microplastics i.e pieces of plastic that are less than 5 millimeters in size. These microplastics then find their way to our soil system and even oceans. As opposed to this, organic, biodegradable tampons biodegrade within 6 months.