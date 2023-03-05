Holi holiday likely to break positive momentum build-up of last week

Our markets fell on Thursday because the bond yields were rising in the US and touched the 4 percent level in February. Friday saw a huge rally on the back of positive news flow on the Adani group where a fund manager based out of the US, GOG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund invested Rs 15,500 crore approx. in four of Adani's companies. These shares were bought from the Adani family. At close on Friday, gains in two days since buying the shares on Thursday were about 33.45 percent in the case of one company and about 11.1 percent -11.32 percent in the case of the other three.

On the same day, the Supreme Court appointed a six-member panel to look into the allegations against the group and submit a report in a sealed cover within two months. This would clear doubts raised by Hindenburg, the continuous disruption in Parliament would now stop and alleged cronyism, a charge raised by the opposition would also be resolved.

Very clearly this puts the Adani issue on the back-burner as far as the markets are concerned and they would move on. As this was an issue that haunted the markets for five weeks, the temporary resolution and moving on turned the sentiment on the street from despair to optimism, which was also reflected in markets moving up.

SEBI has issued orders in the AXIS Mutual Fund front-running case against as many as 21 entities that have been barred from accessing Capital markets. Wrongful gains of Rs 30.5 crore were made by these entities. They have to disgorge these gains and then also pay fines. They have been asked to provide a full inventory of their assets. Hopefully, now, details of the owner of the elusive Lamborghini which was used by the Axis dealer would become clear and solve the mystery of the car owner.