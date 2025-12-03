Beyond the Bihar Mandate: Emerging Challenges for Democracy

Bihar has always held a special place in Indian politics. It is a state where the interplay of caste, community, and social change is the most complex. The 2025 elections once again turned Bihar into a stage for these sophisticated political calculations, but this time, along with the result, the process itself has raised some troubling questions.

When we look at the election outcome with the NDA winning 202 seats and the Mahagathbandhan left with only 35, if someone asks whether this is a decisive mandate, the clear answer is yes. But if someone asks whether this is the complete truth, the answer becomes far more complicated.

In this election, the NDA secured a 46.6% vote share, while the Mahagathbandhan received 37.9%—an approximate difference of 9%. Yet this vote gap translated into a difference of 167 seats. The result of this assembly election is as decisive as it is controversial. The NDA’s sweeping victory (202 seats) and the Mahagathbandhan’s humiliating defeat (35 seats) have raised several questions that could shake the foundations of Indian democracy. Is this merely a victory of political-social strategy, or do serious flaws in the electoral process lie behind this outcome?

There is no doubt that the NDA deployed an excellent political strategy in this election. Nitish Kumar’s 20-year governance legacy once again managed to convince people; they succeeded in creating a social contract with women and mobilising them; and just days before the election announcement, the state government transferred ₹10,000 each to 1.4 crore women. This ₹14,000-crore cash transfer was an economic reality, not an election promise. In a state like Bihar, where the average family earns ₹15,000–₹25,000 a month, this amount accounted for nearly 40–67% of a family’s budget. Most importantly, the alliance was well-calibrated—BJP consolidated upper castes, JD(U) mobilised the extremely backward classes, and the parties of Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi unified Dalits in favour of the NDA. In contrast, the Mahagathbandhan appeared strategically scattered.