Inner Stillness in Outer Noise

Anandamayi Ma, a saintly woman from Bengal (1896 – 1982), advised Melita Maschmann, a German journalist who lived with her for many years, to sit directly under the large bell in the temple every morning and evening during Arti and meditate amidst the cacophony of conch shells, bells, rattles, drums, and loud chanting. Melita told me that at first, she felt some resistance, but after a while it no longer bothered her, and she actually became still inside. Her resistance vanished. Anandamayi Ma was her guru, and it was a matter of course for her to follow her advice and accept the situation.

In all likelihood, accepting a challenging situation is the key to stillness—to a comforting stillness within one’s own mind, independent of external circumstances. And I feel that the special atmosphere in India is connected to the fact that thoughts are generally quieter in the minds of Indians than in the minds of Westerners, even though external circumstances in India are often more challenging. Indians resist relatively little, are rarely indignant, and are quick to accept difficult situations and difficult people.

Their philosophy is live and let live. They believe that everything is exactly as it has to be because a compassionate Ishwara is behind the drama in our lives and in the world. This belief lifts a burden from their shoulders and removes the reason to worry too much. It also helps to be a witness and maintain a certain distance from the drama and their own role in it, and not to be helplessly swept away by it. “What is, is” (Jo ho, so ho) I often heard Anandamayi Ma say when I frequently visited her at the beginning of my stay in India. It made perfect sense to me.

But this acceptance of a situation is by no means a given, even when one knows that, essentially, one has no other choice but to accept a situation, precisely because it is already a fact that one is confronted with. The inner resistance and the screaming against it seem to be innate in human beings. And it is even considered by some to be the only sensible course of action.

I recall an episode from quite early in my stay in India which made me reflect:

It was in the tourist bungalow in Haridwar. Several foreigners were staying there, all on a spiritual quest and with Anandamayi Ma as their guru. In the morning, the hotel boy came to clean the floor. When he was finished in my room, he knocked on the next door. A Westerner was meditating there at that time, and every morning there was the same pandemonium. The tall, strong Westerner angrily opened the door and shouted at the skinny boy, who looked about 14.