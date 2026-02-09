Let’s Talk About Democracy – and Epstein Files

How is it possible that in a sort span of time, the whole world divested their kings of their power and got rid of their century old, time-proven system of governance? Some countries kept the king or queen as a figure heads; others deposed them outright. Naturally, this must have been orchestrated by those at the very top of the power structure in the world – possibly with the help of the two world wars??

So, the question is: was democracy pushed on the nations of the world, because it is easier to corrupt and blackmail newly elected, unexperienced leaders, than it is to corrupt and blackmail established royalty? And because democracy is also ideal to divide the citizenry and make them fight each other and not look up towards those at the very top who try to control all of humanity? Are the divisions between right and left, castes, ethnicities and religions deliberately heightened with fake news and even riots by the deep state, by paying activists? Did not the CIA support (or create) even ISIS and Al-Qaida?

It is unbelievable but, powerful men at the top of the pyramid also conduct abhorrent rituals, the worst of them involving torturing and murdering children – to please satanic powers.

It’s a dark world. According to the Indian Puranas, it is the rule of Kali Purush, where Dharma is tottering on only one leg. But there seems to be a positive change coming. Never before, had so much of those dark machinations come to light. Never before had common people access to what those so-called elites are really up to. The Epstein files play a big role in this. We should be interested in what is coming out and take it seriously. Especially Indians should not make again the mistake from the past centuries – in believing nice-sounding words from foreign invaders, when the intentions behind those words were malicious and their methods satanic.

India is still a relatively bright spot in the world precisely because of Dharma. Wikileaks had disclosed, that PM Modi is not only not corrupt but is also perceived as incorruptible. Yet this doesn’t guarantee that all powerful persons, who have influence on policies in the government, follow dharma and cannot be corrupted or blackmailed. Attempts are surely on to compromise influential persons.