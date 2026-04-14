Class War in the Name of Social Justice

In the name of social justice, a class war is taking place in India. After nearly 80 years of independence, this problem has become even more acute. The country, instead of confronting its own hypocrisy, continues to look away. The fact remains that at the time of independence, the vision of the Constitution’s makers was to uplift those who were historically oppressed and discriminated against. For this purpose, a time-bound framework was envisaged. It was never intended to be a lifelong entitlement.

However, politicians have turned this into a political tool and as a weapon. In the name of caste and religion, it is being used to polarize society and perpetuate division. This class conflict is not resolving itself; rather, it is being imposed and sustained. That is why this issue is rarely addressed seriously in Parliament. No political party wants to take a clear stand. The common response remains that there is complete faith in the Constitution. But the question arises—what does that mean in practice?

A Constitution is a living document. It was written at a particular time, but societies evolve, systems change, and need to transform. Policies must adapt accordingly. Yet, while claiming complete faith in the Constitution, political actors continue to use its provisions selectively for their own advantage. They are playing games through that.

Caste-based reservation, in its current form, has become a matter of serious concern for Indian society. For a progressive India, continuously distributing opportunities solely on the basis of caste rather than merit risks weakening the nation’s true potential. At the same time, it is important to recognize that many individuals are unable to compete due to lack of resources. Those living in rural and underdeveloped areas - irrespective of caste - require genuine support.