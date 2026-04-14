Class War in the Name of Social Justice

In modern human history, systems of human exploitation have taken different forms across the world. In the western world and the United States, it manifested through racism; in India, it took roots as casteism. Though shaped by different histories, both systems operated in parallel - trying to create supremacy, dividing societies, limiting opportunities, and creating deep structural inequalities that continue to affect millions even today.
At the time of India’s independence, the vision of the Constitution’s makers was clear: to build a society based on equality, justice, and dignity for all. Temporary provisions like caste-based reservations were introduced as corrective measures to uplift historically oppressed communities. These were never meant to be permanent entitlements, but rather a time-bound effort to level the playing field and enable true social mobility.
However, decades later, the situation has evolved in a very different direction. Instead of moving steadily toward the abolition of caste, the system has become deeply entrenched in political strategy. Rather than working to eliminate caste-based divisions, many politicians have found it more convenient to sustain and even amplify them. Caste has been transformed into a political tool - used to mobilize vote banks, shape narratives, and maintain power structures.
In the name of social justice, a class war is taking place in India. After nearly 80 years of independence, this problem has become even more acute. The country, instead of confronting its own hypocrisy, continues to look away. The fact remains that at the time of independence, the vision of the Constitution’s makers was to uplift those who were historically oppressed and discriminated against. For this purpose, a time-bound framework was envisaged. It was never intended to be a lifelong entitlement.
However, politicians have turned this into a political tool and as a weapon. In the name of caste and religion, it is being used to polarize society and perpetuate division. This class conflict is not resolving itself; rather, it is being imposed and sustained. That is why this issue is rarely addressed seriously in Parliament. No political party wants to take a clear stand. The common response remains that there is complete faith in the Constitution. But the question arises—what does that mean in practice?
A Constitution is a living document. It was written at a particular time, but societies evolve, systems change, and need to transform. Policies must adapt accordingly. Yet, while claiming complete faith in the Constitution, political actors continue to use its provisions selectively for their own advantage. They are playing games through that.
Caste-based reservation, in its current form, has become a matter of serious concern for Indian society. For a progressive India, continuously distributing opportunities solely on the basis of caste rather than merit risks weakening the nation’s true potential. At the same time, it is important to recognize that many individuals are unable to compete due to lack of resources. Those living in rural and underdeveloped areas - irrespective of caste - require genuine support.
There are many ways to uplift such communities. Better schools, access to books, reduced fees, improved infrastructure, and enhanced transport systems can create real opportunities. Special development packages for backward regions, incentives for educational institutions, and targeted investments can address inequality more effectively. But dividing people against each other is not the solution. Society must not be fragmented.
Today, it is evident how caste continues to divide people - one Indian against another. Communities that once saw themselves as strong and self-reliant are now demanding reservations. This reflects how the system has evolved into something like a “lollipop,” where everyone wants a share of perceived benefits. At the same time, the political class appears unwilling to address the issue with clarity or courage.
Ultimately, the continued use of caste as a political instrument risks undermining the very idea of a united and progressive India. Social justice should aim to eliminate divisions, not reinforce them. It should empower individuals based on need and opportunity, not bind them to identities assigned at birth.
If India truly seeks progress, it must move toward a system rooted in equality, merit, and genuine empowerment - where policies uplift without dividing, and where unity is strengthened rather than compromised.
(Writer is Editor-in-Chief of NewsGram and former President of the Bharatiya Liberal Party)
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