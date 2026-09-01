Glaciers Weep at Our Reckless Consumerism

Hard Lessons from Nepal’s Climate Tragedy

The catastrophic flash flood in Nepal left behind unimaginable destruction. Words can barely express the devastation --- entire villages were wiped out, many families torn apart, and lives lost in a matter of hours. Hundreds were displaced and many are still missing, while relief teams race to reach remote villages. Those who survived now carry the immense burden of trauma. Thank heavens, the flood struck in the morning, when people were able to flee! Had it occurred in the dead of night, when entire communities were asleep, the death toll could have run into lakhs.

The tragedy is believed to have been triggered by an avalanche of ice and rock high in the Himalayas. Although such events are not unknown in the mountainous region, scientists warn that a warming climate can increase the instability of glaciers and mountain slopes. Rising temperatures can weaken glaciers and thaw the permafrost that helps hold rocks and soil together. In other words, the mountains are fast losing their grip and when they let go, the damage is massive! Experts call some of these events glacier lake outburst floods (GLOFs), where a lake formed by melting ice suddenly bursts its banks. It is highly alarming that Himalayan glaciers melted about 65% faster during the 2010s than in the preceding decade.