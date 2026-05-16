Saluting Courageous Women MLAs Who Challenged Mamata’s Brutal Rule

Politics in India is so messed up that democracy feels like it’s running out of breath. Leaders are rarely chosen for their personal integrity. Those with impressive clout and fat wallets alone emerge victorious. But this time, the West Bengal election result threw up something different.
When I saw people screaming with euphoria, it immediately reminded me of the horrific incidents at RG Kar Medical College, Sandeshkhali and Murshidabad of West Bengal. Their cries carried the trauma, fear, and agony of Hindu people, particularly women, who had suffered at the hands of heartless political bosses and their unchecked cronies.
What really moved me was seeing people, mostly women, with tears of joy on 4 May, holding up photos of Ratna Debnath. She had just won from Panihati Assembly constituency. The streets were overwhelmed with “hysterical emotion” as women held her image close to their hearts, some whispering prayers, others simply weeping with relief and were speechless. Honestly, it brought me to tears too. Many things crossed my mind about the “JANGAL RAJ” of Mamata. Yes, I need to say, it wasn’t just about an election win, it felt like a collective healing and a reaffirmation of “women’s safety”. For many, Ratna’s victory appeared to be justice breaking through years of silence. Her incredible courage became a reflection of their own struggles for existential survival.
Going by the accounts of the people I believe countless women have endured the trauma and humiliation that Ratna faced. Her beloved daughter was brutally raped and murdered. The injuries included an extensive fractured hyoid bone in the neck, damage to the pelvis, and severe assault marks. At the same time, the entire government machinery of West Bengal undermined the parents’ cries for justice. What was shocking was that the Chief Minister herself commented that her daughter should not have gone out late in the evening. It was as if the highest office of the state had turned into a moral policing club, lecturing victims instead of punishing criminals.
Many times, earlier the Chief Minister came out openly in defence of criminals. Despite the nationwide uproar and condemnation, Mamata’s police force allegedly allowed a mob, together with hospital authorities, to tamper with and destroy crucial evidence inside the hospital and much more. The police stood by like mute spectators, robbed of their power. One strongly feels that every right‑thinking citizen should salute this bold lady’s determination to “fight for justice”.
The mother of a rape victim even “made a vow” not to comb her hair until her daughter received justice. Take a moment to imagine being in her situation. When people asked her why she stepped into politics, she roared that no other daughter should suffer the fate of her own. What a great sacrifice for such a noble mission. Should we not stand with Ratna Debnath, irrespective of her political affiliation? Humanity must always come first. Many believe that her election victory became a message that even in deep sorrow, a mother can find the strength to protect others. Her story is now an inspiration for women across the country.
One woman, filled with empathy, Anusha Kuarsing from Gauteng, South Africa, commented: “A mother’s tears are so powerful that justice prevails. As a mother, I am so proud of you. Congratulations, and may you find the closure you need.” It takes the heart of a mother to truly understand the unbearable pain of losing a daughter to such brutality.
Naba Bhattacharjee, the president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association, posted Ratna Debnath’s uncombed picture on his Facebook wall and wrote a touching note: “The mother Ratna Debnath appears to convey to her daughter in heaven that finally some form of justice and peace to her noble soul could be ensured by her contesting the election and emerging victorious against those who denied justice to her daughter. Salute to the undaunted spirit of the Mother who never gave up.” If nothing else, Ratna Debnath has instilled hope and courage to fight for justice.
Equally striking is the victory of alleged rape survivor Rekha Patra of Sandeshkhali. She was the first to reveal how tribal Hindu women in Sandeshkhali were sexually tortured for many years and how their lands forcefully grabbed by TMC leaders and their supporters. This bold lady, despite repeated threats to her life, contested the election from Hingalganj constituency. She reiterates that she joined politics because she believed silence allows injustice to thrive. Her victory now clearly shows that even women who have faced violence can stand up and call out the culprits. Many now say Smt. Rekha has transformed her pain into power, reminding everyone that courage alone can overcome fear!
No surprise, on Wednesday, just two days after the election result, 15 natives of Sandeshkhali from seven families returned after years of self-imposed exile. Just imagine the fear and threat the people experienced from TMC cadres for so many years. The Telegraph dated May 8, 2026 quoted -- Sheikh Ataur Rahaman, 43, a poor farmer, recounting the situation that forced him to leave his home. “I fled home a day after the results of the 2016 Assembly elections were announced. On that day, a gang of about 100 armed goons under Sheikh Shahjahan attacked me. They fired 13 rounds indiscriminately targeting me, but I managed to escape through dense paddy fields,” he said. This shocking account is only the tip of the iceberg! It is hard to grasp why a temple of learning had turned into an eyesore during TMC rule. On May 6 in Jharkhali, South 24 Parganas, groups of jubilant children and teachers forced open the school gate and danced as if reclaiming a new life and newfound freedom. It was alleged that TMC goons had plundered the school and kept it under their grip since July 2024.
It would be sheer injustice not to mention yet another extraordinary achievement by a housemaid in West Bengal. A poor woman, Kalita Majhi, who lived a hand‑to‑mouth life with her meagre earnings of two thousand five hundred rupees per month, seized the opportunity offered by BJP and, to everyone’s disbelief, is now, I believe, the poorest legislator in West Bengal. She says in a naïve and heartfelt tone that her triumph is completely for the welfare of oppressed women in the villages who have been neglected for ages and deprived of respect and dignity. Her journey from mopping floors to making laws clearly shows that “democracy”, when it works, can lift even the most suppressed voices.
How I wish we could always give a voice to those who have been silenced. And how I wish we could boost the morale of those determined to fight for justice. Freedom of speech should not be muted if it is for a righteous cause. May no cruel hand ever harm our daughters, and may no system of governance ever wound humanity.
(A writer and researcher based in Shillong (India), Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work, Great Minds on India, which has earned worldwide appreciation. His book has been translated into fifteen languages – with a preface by a world-acclaimed NASA Chief Scientist, Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA. Gewali is also a member of the International Human Rights Commission, Zürich, Switzerland.)
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salil_Gewali)
[VP]
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