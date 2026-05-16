Saluting Courageous Women MLAs Who Challenged Mamata’s Brutal Rule

Going by the accounts of the people I believe countless women have endured the trauma and humiliation that Ratna faced. Her beloved daughter was brutally raped and murdered. The injuries included an extensive fractured hyoid bone in the neck, damage to the pelvis, and severe assault marks. At the same time, the entire government machinery of West Bengal undermined the parents’ cries for justice. What was shocking was that the Chief Minister herself commented that her daughter should not have gone out late in the evening. It was as if the highest office of the state had turned into a moral policing club, lecturing victims instead of punishing criminals.

Many times, earlier the Chief Minister came out openly in defence of criminals. Despite the nationwide uproar and condemnation, Mamata’s police force allegedly allowed a mob, together with hospital authorities, to tamper with and destroy crucial evidence inside the hospital and much more. The police stood by like mute spectators, robbed of their power. One strongly feels that every right‑thinking citizen should salute this bold lady’s determination to “fight for justice”.

The mother of a rape victim even “made a vow” not to comb her hair until her daughter received justice. Take a moment to imagine being in her situation. When people asked her why she stepped into politics, she roared that no other daughter should suffer the fate of her own. What a great sacrifice for such a noble mission. Should we not stand with Ratna Debnath, irrespective of her political affiliation? Humanity must always come first. Many believe that her election victory became a message that even in deep sorrow, a mother can find the strength to protect others. Her story is now an inspiration for women across the country.

One woman, filled with empathy, Anusha Kuarsing from Gauteng, South Africa, commented: “A mother’s tears are so powerful that justice prevails. As a mother, I am so proud of you. Congratulations, and may you find the closure you need.” It takes the heart of a mother to truly understand the unbearable pain of losing a daughter to such brutality.

Naba Bhattacharjee, the president of the Meghalaya Cricket Association, posted Ratna Debnath’s uncombed picture on his Facebook wall and wrote a touching note: “The mother Ratna Debnath appears to convey to her daughter in heaven that finally some form of justice and peace to her noble soul could be ensured by her contesting the election and emerging victorious against those who denied justice to her daughter. Salute to the undaunted spirit of the Mother who never gave up.” If nothing else, Ratna Debnath has instilled hope and courage to fight for justice.

Equally striking is the victory of alleged rape survivor Rekha Patra of Sandeshkhali. She was the first to reveal how tribal Hindu women in Sandeshkhali were sexually tortured for many years and how their lands forcefully grabbed by TMC leaders and their supporters. This bold lady, despite repeated threats to her life, contested the election from Hingalganj constituency. She reiterates that she joined politics because she believed silence allows injustice to thrive. Her victory now clearly shows that even women who have faced violence can stand up and call out the culprits. Many now say Smt. Rekha has transformed her pain into power, reminding everyone that courage alone can overcome fear!