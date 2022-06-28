Activists draw attention to Pakistan's role in drug trafficking via Balochistan

Baloch activists in Germany are highlighting how Pakistan is pushing drugs among youth in Balochistan which has become a convenient corridor for smuggling Afghanistan's illegal drugs worldwide. Activists from two Baloch organizations, Baloch National Movement (BNM) and the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) held the protest together.

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26), Baloch activists held a protest in Munster, Germany, highlighting how the Pakistani Army is dispersing drugs across the world through major routes in Balochistan.ki

Samul Baloch, Vice-President, BNM Germany, said that the drug mafia in the Awaran area of Balochistan has the blessings of the Pakistan military. He added that with Balochistan becoming a major route, a large number of young people have become addicted to drugs in the region.

Samul said: "In Balochistan, children are becoming addicted to drugs but the state of Pakistan is promoting its illicit drug trade to strengthen its colonial policy to paralyze the future of Balochistan."

He added that the use of illegal substances among the Baloch youth helps Pakistan consolidate its control over the conflict-prone region.

The issue of consumption of drugs among Baloch youth was also taken up by Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch, the leader of the 'Gwadar ko haq do' movement (Give Rights to Gwadar) in a mass agitation in December 2021.