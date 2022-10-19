Baloch Genocide: Three people killed in a fake encounter in Balochistan

The press release stated that subsequently a team of its personnel and a security institution was constituted to locate the possible hideout.

The intelligence teams located the hideout and determined the presence of seven "terrorists" led by Ashfaq Ahmed alias Jameel. The joint team then planned an operation and was met with indiscriminate firing.

The press release said that as an act of self-defense, the operation team retaliated and the exchange of fire continued for an hour, during which, Jameel and two others managed to escape, Dawn reported.

The CTD said that its team tried to chase the fleeing "terrorists" but was unsuccessful in making arrests due to poor visibility and the mountainous landscape.

He said that Tabish was a leader of Baloch Students Organisation-Pajjar who was allegedly picked up from Khuzdar on June 9, 2021, and his case was even forwarded to the provincial and federal governments, along with the federal cabinet's subcommittee on missing persons, Dawn reported.