After FATF, the United Kingdom removes Pakistan from high risk list

In recognition of the effective measures taken by Pakistan against money laundering and terror financing, the US has now officially removed the nation from its list of "High Risk Third Countries".

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced the "good news" while sharing a letter from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office on Twitter, Geo News reported.

"Some good news. The UK has officially removed Pakistan from its list of 'High Risk Third Countries' following our early completion of FATF action plans," he tweeted.