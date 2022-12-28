Pakistan's tryst with blasphemy laws

By: ARSHIA MALIK

Blasphemy is a speech crime and religious crime usually defined as an utterance that shows contempt, disrespect, or insult to a deity, an object considered sacred, or something considered inviolable.

Some religions regard blasphemy as a religious crime, especially the Abrahamic religions, and have severe laws against it. Of the 71 countries that criminalize blasphemy, 32 are majority-Muslim nations.

Punishment and enforcement of blasphemy laws vary. It is punishable by death in Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Brunei, Mauritania, and Saudi Arabia.

Among non-Muslim nations, the harshest blasphemy laws are in place in place Italy, where the maximum penalty is three years in prison. Half of the world's 49 Muslim-majority countries have additional laws banning apostasy, meaning people may be punished for leaving Islam.

All countries with apostasy laws are Muslim-majority nations except India. Apostasy is often charged with blasphemy. Interestingly, Dharmic religions, such as Hinduism, Buddhism, and Jainism, have no concept of blasphemy and hence prescribe no punishment.