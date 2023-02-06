Pakistan: Thousands rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for peace

Thousands of people poured onto the roads for the third day in different towns of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, condemning the brutal attack on a mosque in Peshawar late last month and the resurgence of militancy.

The peace rallies were held in Mohmand, Malakand, Lakki Marwat, and other areas under the slogan of Ulasi Pasoon (public uprising), reports Dawn news.

Prominent leaders, who participated in the Mohmand rally, included among others Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Manzoor Pashteen and Awami National Party provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak.

The peace marchers were mostly youngsters, who were holding white flags, placards, and banners, demanding of the government to eliminate the militancy and ensure sustainable peace, Dawn reported.