Pakistan: Violent mob in Nankana Sahib drags naked body through the streets

The mob demanded the police hand over the accused.

In videos that surfaced on social media, the mob could be seen scaling the large gates of the Warburton police station, forcing it open, after which the crowd entered the building, The Express Tribune reported.

The mob then searched the police station for the victim, found and killed him, and then dragged the body naked through the streets as more people threw sticks and stones at the body.

"Total madness!!! An angry mob attacked the police station in Nankana Sahib. Reportedly an accused of blasphemy was killed and his body was burnt by the mob. Police were unable to control the situation," read a tweet.

A second video showed young children - purportedly part of the mob - smiling inside the police station, as broken glass and overturned furniture could be seen strewn about.

In response to the Nankana Sahib incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered a probe into the matter and expressed his concern about the failure of the police to stop the violent mob, Samaa TV reported.

Through a statement, he emphasized that the rule of law must be upheld and no one should be allowed to interfere with the legal process.

The Prime Minister emphasized that maintaining peace and order is the primary responsibility of the institutions involved.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Punjab Inspector General of Police, Usman Anwar, has suspended two senior cops for failing to prevent the mob lynching, Dawn reported.