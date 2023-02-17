Karachi Attack: Two militants eliminated amid attack on police headquarters

At least two terrorists were killed during an ongoing exchange of fire in and outside the office of the Karachi police chief as militants stormed the building located on Sharea Faisal, media reports said citing Sindh Inspector-General Ghulam Nabi Memon.

The Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office located on Karachi's main artery, Shahrae Faisal, came under a gun and bomb attack on Friday evening, officials confirmed, Samaa TV reported.

At least one police officer has been martyred in the attack while an Edhi volunteer has been injured, Samaa TV reported.

Police surgeon Summaiya Syed said that one injured worker from the Edhi Foundation has been brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment, Dawn reported.