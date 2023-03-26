Inflation in Pakistan skyrockets to 46%





On the other hand, decrease was observed in the prices of chicken (8.14 per cent), chillies powdered (2.31 per cent), LPG (1.31 per cent), mustard oil & garlic (1.19 per cent) each, pulse Gram & onions (1.06 per cent each), vegetable ghee 1 kg (0.83 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (0.21 per cent), pulse moong (0.17 per cent), pulse masoor (0.15 per cent), and Eggs (0.03 per cent).



During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 26 (50.98 per cent) items increased, 12 (23.53 per cent) items decreased, and 13 (25.49 per cent) items remained stable, Samaa TV reported.



The year on year trend depicts increase of 46.65 per cent, onions (228.28 per cent), cigarettes (165.88 per cent), wheat flour (120.66 per cent), gas charges for Q1 (108.38 per cent), diesel (102.84 per cent), tea Lipton (94.60 per cent), bananas (89.84 per cent), rice Irri-6/9 (81.51 per cent), rice Basmati broken (81.22 per cent), petrol (81.17 per cent), eggs (79.56 per cent), pulse moong (68.64 per cent), potatoes (57.21 per cent) and pulse mash (56.46 per cent), while decrease is observed in the price of chillies powdered (9.56 per cent). (KB/IANS)