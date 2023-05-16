184 Gujarat fishermen return home after release from Pakistan jail

After the warm reception, the fishermen were promptly sent to their respective native districts by buses, where they were finally able to embrace their loved ones after years of separation.



The sense of relief and joy was palpable as families and friends greeted the returning fishermen with open arms.



The group of fishermen had been languishing in Landi jail in Karachi, Pakistan, since their arrest.



Among the fishermen released on Thursday, 184 were from Gujarat, three from Andhra Pradesh, four from Diu, five from Maharashtra, and two from Uttar Pradesh. [IANS/NS]