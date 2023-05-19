Imran's ex-wife complains about using her kids for 'political agenda in Pak'

Directly addressing outgoing Twitter CEO Elon Musk, Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, complained of fake accounts on the micro-blogging site pretending to be her sons, which she claimed were created by "imposters with a political agenda in Pakistan".



In a tweet late Thursday, the 49-year-old said: Thanks @elonmusk... Fake accounts pretending to be my children, created by imposters with a political agenda in Pakistan. This is exactly what I feared would happen when you took away Twitter's verification blue ticks.