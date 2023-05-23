Pakistan to promote green public transportation



The President called for promoting efficient and climate-friendly transportation technology to reduce environmental pollution as well as the country's dependence on traditional fuels, saying new technologies are essential for the development of the country.



He said that the business community needed to focus on industrial upgradation and modernisation to remain competitive, adding that modern transport technologies could help promote new industries in Pakistan and create more job opportunities for youth, besides improving the overall socio-economic condition of the country. [IANS/JS]