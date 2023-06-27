Death toll from rain-related incidents in Pak reaches 23

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Pakistan has increased to 23 after injured persons succumbed during treatment in the last 24 hours as the country witnessed the start of a pre-monsoon spell, officials said.

A spokesperson of Rescue-1122, an emergency service in Punjab province, said that all the reported deaths occurred due to three reasons, including electrocution, drowning and lightning, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Five people died in Narowal district and two in Sheikhupura district after getting struck by lightning. At least seven people drowned and six others lost their lives due to electrocution in different areas of the province," said the spokesperson.