‘We Need to Own it. It is Ours too’: Sanskrit Gets a Place in Pakistan’s Academia For The First Time Post-Partition

Pakistan introduces Sanskrit at university level for the first time since the 1947 Partition.
LUMS launches a four-credit Sanskrit course following strong academic interest.
The initiative aims to revive engagement with South Asia’s shared classical heritage.
Pakistan has a new addition to its academic development with the introduction of Sanskrit as a formal university course for the first time since the 1947 Partition. A four-credit Sanskrit course has been launched by the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) under its classical languages offering. It marks a rare revival of interest in the ancient language within the country’s higher education system. The initiative started as a three-month weekend workshop, eventually giving way to a full-fledged university course.
The introduction was the result of the efforts of Dr. Shahid Rasheed, Associate Professor of Sociology at Forman Christian College (FCC), who played a major role in designing and promoting the programme. Dr. Rasheed has also highlighted the intellectual value of classical languages in his interviews. He said, “Classical languages contain much wisdom for mankind. I started with learning Arabic and Persian, and then studied Sanskrit.” He further added that he invested almost a year in learning classical Sanskrit grammar and is still continuing to do so.
The course aligns with an initiative that seeks to encourage broader academic discussions on reconnecting with classical knowledge systems beyond the boundaries of religion and nation. The university has also stated that the new induction has attracted strong participation from learners across disciplines, showcasing curiosity in South Asia’s pre-Islamic intellectual and literary traditions.
The Director of the Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature at LUMS, Dr. Ali Usman Qasmi, said that one of the region’s richest yet least-explored repositories of Sanskrit texts is held by Pakistan. He spoke about the Punjab University Library and its vast collection of unstudied palm-leaf Sanskrit manuscripts in an interaction with The Tribune. He further added that these archives could open new avenues for research in history, philosophy and linguistics when paired with institutional engagement.
There are also plans to include key Hindu epics such as the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita as part of the curriculum. The initiative additionally features the Urdu rendition of “Hai Katha Sangram Ki,” the iconic theme song from the television series Mahabharata, blending textual study with cultural familiarity.
The initiative has been described as a step forward academically rather than ideologically, according to Dr. Rasheed. The idea behind it is to promote critical engagement with classical knowledge systems, a key factor in shaping the region’s intellectual history. He added, “Understanding Sanskrit helps us better understand our past and the shared civilisational heritage of South Asia.” For him, Sanskrit is like a cultural monument, and he believes, “We need to own it. It is ours too; it’s not tied to any one particular religion.”
