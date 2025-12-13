‘We Need to Own it. It is Ours too’: Sanskrit Gets a Place in Pakistan’s Academia For The First Time Post-Partition

The Director of the Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature at LUMS, Dr. Ali Usman Qasmi, said that one of the region’s richest yet least-explored repositories of Sanskrit texts is held by Pakistan. He spoke about the Punjab University Library and its vast collection of unstudied palm-leaf Sanskrit manuscripts in an interaction with The Tribune. He further added that these archives could open new avenues for research in history, philosophy and linguistics when paired with institutional engagement.



There are also plans to include key Hindu epics such as the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita as part of the curriculum. The initiative additionally features the Urdu rendition of “Hai Katha Sangram Ki,” the iconic theme song from the television series Mahabharata, blending textual study with cultural familiarity.



The initiative has been described as a step forward academically rather than ideologically, according to Dr. Rasheed. The idea behind it is to promote critical engagement with classical knowledge systems, a key factor in shaping the region’s intellectual history. He added, “Understanding Sanskrit helps us better understand our past and the shared civilisational heritage of South Asia.” For him, Sanskrit is like a cultural monument, and he believes, “We need to own it. It is ours too; it’s not tied to any one particular religion.”