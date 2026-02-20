Pakistan Jails Two Lawyers for 17 Years Over Old Tweets

Pakistan’s bar associations announced a three-day strike in protest. Amnesty International and the International Commission of Jurists described the trial as a miscarriage of justice. Legal observers pointed to what they said were clear violations of due process. The right to cross-examine witnesses and the right of an accused person to be present at their own trial are cornerstones of a fair hearing in Pakistan. In this case, critics argue, both were curtailed.

PECA as a weapon

When PECA was first introduced in 2016, it was supposed to combat hacking, online fraud, and genuine cybercrimes. Instead, it has become a tool to silence dissent. The law’s vague language allows authorities to prosecute anyone who criticizes the state. Section 10 on cyber terrorism does not require proof of actual terrorism. Section 26A criminalizes the spread of “false information” harmful to national security, yet the law does not clearly define what constitutes falsehood.

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), an opposition political party in Pakistan, have been charged with violating the PECA, as have journalists such as Farhan Mallick, Sohrab Barkat, and Ahmad Noorani, as well as human rights activist Jalila Haider. Previous reporting has also documented the use of sedition-related provisions in digital cases, suggesting a pattern in which critics of state institutions are pursued under cybercrime legislation.

The Islamabad High Court has previously raised constitutional concerns about the application of PECA against journalists, noting that freedom of expression and the right to information are protected under Articles 19 and 19A of Pakistan’s Constitution. In one ruling, the court directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to establish clear guidelines before summoning journalists under the law. Those guidelines were never operationalized.

Several journalists — including Asad Ali Toor (2021), Bilal Ghauri (2022), and Absar Alam (2023) — received FIA summonses over YouTube videos critical of the military or addressing sensitive aspects of Pakistan’s political history. A 2021 report documented at least 23 cases in which journalists were targeted under PECA for reporting on or criticizing state institutions. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has described this trend as a pattern of intimidation carried out under the guise of law enforcement.

International condemnation

The UN Human Rights Office and the European Union both condemned the sentencing, describing it as judicial persecution and an apparent weaponization of the justice system. The EU criticized Pakistan for applying cybercrime legislation in ways that appear to penalize legitimate advocacy and free expression. Pakistani officials rejected the criticism, calling the matter an internal affair.

According to legal professionals, criminalizing criticism of institutions goes against international standards. The UN Human Rights Committee has repeatedly stated that governments cannot use defamation or cybercrime laws to shield themselves from scrutiny. Public institutions must tolerate criticism. That is what separates democracy from authoritarianism.

Mazari had previously represented Mahrang Baloch, who is now also in detention. Supporters believe the sequence of events is significant. Mazari was known for openly challenging military officials in court and for refusing to moderate her criticism. To her backers, the severity of the 17-year sentence suggests the case extends beyond social media posts. They see it as a warning directed at those who openly defy powerful institutions.

The broader threat

Amnesty International described the sentencing of Imaan Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha as “an alarming misuse of the justice system,” warning that it could deter lawyers and activists from speaking out. Human Rights Watch said the case “sends a chilling message to journalists, lawyers, and civil society actors across Pakistan.” The Express Tribune reported that lawyers staged walkouts in protest, arguing that the verdicts threaten the ability of legal professionals to take on sensitive cases and represent marginalized communities.

For years, Mazari and Chattha represented individuals who alleged abuse by powerful institutions. Today, they are the ones behind bars. Pakistan’s government maintains that it respects human rights and freedom of expression. Yet this case has drawn sustained international scrutiny.

(SY)