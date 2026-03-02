Baloch Culture Day: Its Significance and Why Baloch People Are Seeking Freedom from a Repressive Regime?

Every year on March 2, the Baloch community in Pakistan celebrates Baloch Culture Day with great enthusiasm, especially in Balochistan. The province is Pakistan’s largest but least populated region. It is rich in natural resources and has high mountains and a long coastline. After India’s independence in 1947, Balochistan was divided and later annexed by Pakistan in March 1948, a move that many Baloch people never accepted.

On this day, people celebrate their culture with colour, music, and traditional ceremonies. Men and women wear beautiful traditional clothes and take part in rallies and cultural programs. Women wear hand-embroidered dresses decorated with beads and mirrors, while men wear turbans and loose shalwars.

Traditional dances such as Lewa and Nazenk are performed with folk instruments. People also enjoy local food, especially Sajji, a popular roasted meat dish. These celebrations are held not only in Balochistan but also in other parts of Pakistan and by Baloch communities living abroad. The day reflects the pride and strong identity of the Baloch people.