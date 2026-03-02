Baloch Culture Day: Its Significance and Why Baloch People Are Seeking Freedom from a Repressive Regime?

Baloch Culture Day is celebrated with traditional dress, music, dances, and food, reflecting the strong cultural identity and unity of the Baloch people in Pakistan and abroad.
Many Baloch people oppose Balochistan’s 1948 annexation by Pakistan and accuse the central government of economic exploitation, underdevelopment, and human rights abuses.
Despite armed resistance, political activism, and appeals for international support, internal divisions and lack of global backing have weakened the Baloch independence movement.
Every year on March 2, the Baloch community in Pakistan celebrates Baloch Culture Day with great enthusiasm, especially in Balochistan. The province is Pakistan’s largest but least populated region. It is rich in natural resources and has high mountains and a long coastline. After India’s independence in 1947, Balochistan was divided and later annexed by Pakistan in March 1948, a move that many Baloch people never accepted.
On this day, people celebrate their culture with colour, music, and traditional ceremonies. Men and women wear beautiful traditional clothes and take part in rallies and cultural programs. Women wear hand-embroidered dresses decorated with beads and mirrors, while men wear turbans and loose shalwars.
Traditional dances such as Lewa and Nazenk are performed with folk instruments. People also enjoy local food, especially Sajji, a popular roasted meat dish. These celebrations are held not only in Balochistan but also in other parts of Pakistan and by Baloch communities living abroad. The day reflects the pride and strong identity of the Baloch people.
Balochistan is located in southwest Pakistan and covers nearly 45 percent of the country’s land area. Despite this, many people in the province feel neglected and disconnected from the Pakistani state. They believe their identity is much older and that their land was taken without consent. Over the years, many activists have spoken about political and economic injustice in the region.
The Baloch region’s independence movement began in 1947, when the princely state of Kalat briefly declared independence. In 1948, it was forcibly merged into Pakistan. Since then, many Baloch nationalists have opposed this decision. They argue that the central government has used Balochistan’s gas and mineral resources while keeping local people poor. The province remains underdeveloped, with limited infrastructure and media access. Human rights groups have also raised concerns about disappearances and killings.
Many Baloch nationalists who have not accepted this forced annexation have continued their struggle for independence. One of the groups involved in the armed movement is the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which says it is fighting against military oppression and exploitation. The group has carried out attacks on security forces and government installations.
At the same time, activists formed the Government of Balochistan in Exile in 2022, led by Naela Quadri Baloch. Operating from Europe, it highlights human rights issues and seeks international recognition. It has its own flag and symbols.
However, a major weakness of the Baloch movement is internal division. Different groups work separately, and many leaders live in exile. Because of this lack of unity, coordination, and resources, the struggle has become weaker. The movement has also failed to gain strong international support.
Recently, Baloch activist Mir Yar Baloch claimed independence for Balochistan on social media, writing that “Balochistan is not Pakistan.” Hashtags supporting a Republic of Balochistan trended online. He also expressed support for India and said that millions of Baloch people want freedom. Such statements have once again brought attention to the long-standing Baloch struggle.
Many activists believe that external support is necessary for Balochistan’s freedom. Journalist Ahmar Masti Khan, in an interview with Newsgram, said that several leaders have appealed to India for help. He explained that even leaders inside Balochistan have asked for basic weapons to defend themselves. He called it a tragedy that their appeals have gone unanswered.
On Baloch Culture Day, some political leaders in India also expressed support for the Baloch cause. Munish Kumar Raizada of the Bharatiya Liberal Party said that after Iran’s liberation, Balochistan should be the next region to gain freedom. He urged India and the US to support and help its independence from the “cruel clutches of Pakistan.”
Ahmar Masti Khan also said he hopes that one day different communities can live together peacefully in one country. “I believe the freedom of Balochistan would be a step in the right direction, and maybe one day we will all be together in one country. I hope so,” he said.
Meanwhile, recent videos circulating online showed abandoned clothes and camps of Pakistani soldiers after attacks by Baloch rebels, suggesting that security forces were losing control in some areas. In 2026, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif admitted in Parliament that the army was struggling against well-equipped rebels. The BLA claimed that over 100 security personnel were killed in recent clashes, while Pakistan said it had killed more than 170 rebels.
Despite political tensions and ongoing conflict, Baloch Culture Day remains a powerful symbol of unity, identity, and resilience for the Baloch people. It is a day when communities across the region and the diaspora celebrate their unique culture, traditions, history, and heritage, showing their strong commitment to preserving their identity for future generations.
