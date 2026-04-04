“80% of Pakistan is gay and the remaining 20% are bisexual,” says Pakistani Transgender Activist Hina Baloch

She further said, “They don’t want to say it out loud, but I guess 80% of Pakistan is gay and the remaining 20% are bisexual, so I don’t think that anybody is straight in Pakistan in terms of their sexuality.”

She stated that she does not believe anyone in Pakistan is straight and that people often avoid discussing it by bringing religious and cultural factors into the conversation. She also recalled being aware of her male cousins’ sexual relationships with each other.

She added that she was more concerned about wearing lipstick and avoiding criticism from her family. “How do I wear jewelry, dress well, and not get beaten?” Baloch said.

She further reflected on the struggles the community faces in Pakistan. The transgender community in Pakistan is faced with three options for their livelihood, which are accepted by the public. She shared that members of her community are most often pushed into begging for money, sex work, or dancing for men.

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Baloch highlighted that if a transgender person wants to pursue a white-collar job, or even a job at a school or as a waiter, they are not given the opportunity to do so.