The Lakes That Should Not Exist in Pakistan’s Mountain Ranges

These are meaningful targets. But the project has run since 2017 and has not prevented disasters across Gilgit-Baltistan. What is planned in Islamabad does not always arrive in a remote valley in Baltistan. A UNESCO review of Pakistan’s flood early warning system found persistent gaps between monitoring agencies and response teams. A warning issued in the capital does not automatically reach a farmer in Upper Swat. When it does arrive, that farmer may have no evacuation route, no shelter, and no trained neighbors to help.

The national Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and its provincial and district bodies form a chain where information stalls at every link. Early warning systems currently cover just 24 valleys across 18 districts against a landscape of over 3,000 lakes spread across dozens of remote ranges.

Human pressure sharpens the risk further. Unplanned tourism, unchecked construction, and persistent deforestation are stripping the natural buffers that once slowed erosion and absorbed runoff. In Hunza and Astore, hotels have appeared near tree lines, with no waste management and no coherent land-use plan. Road construction for tourism has led to significant deforestation and soil erosion across northern valleys. The Gilgit-Baltistan Environmental Protection Agency has recommended a five-year ban on hotel construction in several parts of the Gilgit-Baltistan. That recommendation has not been fully enforced. Tourism brings real income to mountain economies, and local governments face genuine pressure not to restrict it. But every hotel built on a fragile hillside and every stretch of forest cleared for a road leaves an already strained landscape even more vulnerable.

The science has been consistent for over a decade. In the Eastern Hindu Kush alone, the number of glacial lakes rose from 101 in 2000 to 162 in 2020, while their combined surface area expanded from 9.72 to 12.36 square kilometers. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that if warm temperatures persist, the melt rate and GLOF frequency will both increase.

A UN report ahead of COP30 estimated that developing countries need between USD 310 and 365 billion per year for climate adaptation by 2035. Rich nations provided USD 26 billion in 2023. For Pakistan’s mountain communities, that arithmetic is not abstract. In 2024, a GLOF in the Hunza Valley destroyed a bridge connecting two parts of a village and damaged homes and mountain gardens. That bridge was not a convenience — it was a lifeline. It was how families reached markets, schools, and hospitals. Its loss was not a statistic. It was a community cut off.

How to protect people in the future

Pakistan did not cause the climate crisis, but it absorbs some of its worst costs. The glacial lakes forming across its northern ranges are a direct result of emissions from industrialized economies. The communities below them lack the infrastructure, the resources, and often the political voice to demand faster action.

International funding through projects like GLOF-II is necessary but not sufficient. Wealthy nations pledged to double adaptation finance and delivered less than a third of that amount. The Loss and Damage Fund, won after years of advocacy, opened with USD 250 million against losses that run into tens of billions.

Pakistan’s own authorities must treat prevention as a standing domestic priority, not a deliverable tied to foreign grant cycles. Stricter environmental enforcement, honest land-use planning, and full-coverage early-warning systems are not expensive dreams. They are the minimum that the millions of exposed people deserve. The lakes are already there. The question is whether the money, the institutions, and the will to protect people from them will arrive before the next outburst does.

[VP]