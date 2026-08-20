Pakistan Summons US Diplomat Over Ambassador Sergio Gor’s ‘Important Part of India’ Comment During The Jammu and Kashmir Visit

PAKISTAN SUMMONED the United States (US) Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, over the comments made by US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, during his first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Sergio Gor is the US Ambassador to India, and visited Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and also met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, when he had claimed ‘Jammu and Kashmir’ to be an important part of India.

The statement was largely welcomed and endorsed by the Indian officials, but has set off a diplomatic storm with Pakistan condemning this act. The Pakistani officials immediately launched their protest against the ‘factually incorrect remarks’ of the US Ambassador regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir. They issued an official statement where they unequivocally criticized Sergio Gor’s remarks during his visit to ‘Jammu and Kashmir.’

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits J&K For The First Time

Sergio Gor was appointed as the US Ambassador to India on January 14, 2026, and this was his first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In the background of the visit are the political developments of the last few years, alongside the landmark abrogation of Article 370 and the periodic border skirmishes between India and Pakistan. During the visit, Sergio met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, and had a fruitful discussion regarding the issues of Kashmir and the ways to deepen economic cooperation in the region.

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Additionally, Sergio Gor also stated that the US would consider relaxing the travel warning for its citizens in Jammu and Kashmir. At present, the US has a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for its citizens in Jammu and Kashmir due to the concerns arising from terrorism and violence.