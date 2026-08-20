Pakistan Summons US Diplomat Over Ambassador Sergio Gor’s ‘Important Part of India’ Comment During The Jammu and Kashmir Visit

PAKISTAN SUMMONED the United States (US) Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, over the comments made by US Ambassador Sergio Gor on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, during his first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Sergio Gor is the US Ambassador to India, and visited Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday and also met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, when he had claimed ‘Jammu and Kashmir’ to be an important part of India.
The statement was largely welcomed and endorsed by the Indian officials, but has set off a diplomatic storm with Pakistan condemning this act. The Pakistani officials immediately launched their protest against the ‘factually incorrect remarks’ of the US Ambassador regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir. They issued an official statement where they unequivocally criticized Sergio Gor’s remarks during his visit to ‘Jammu and Kashmir.’
Sergio Gor was appointed as the US Ambassador to India on January 14, 2026, and this was his first visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In the background of the visit are the political developments of the last few years, alongside the landmark abrogation of Article 370 and the periodic border skirmishes between India and Pakistan. During the visit, Sergio met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar, and had a fruitful discussion regarding the issues of Kashmir and the ways to deepen economic cooperation in the region.
See Also: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Calls Out Glasgow Restaurant for Using Inaccurate Map of India That Excludes the Northeast, Misrepresents Jammu And Kashmir
Additionally, Sergio Gor also stated that the US would consider relaxing the travel warning for its citizens in Jammu and Kashmir. At present, the US has a Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for its citizens in Jammu and Kashmir due to the concerns arising from terrorism and violence.
However, it was the other remarks by Sergio Gor which gave rise to the diplomatic tensions in Pakistan rather than the conversations on economic cooperation. After the meeting with Omar Abdullah, Sergio Gor spoke to reporters and remarked, “Everyone knows that I am the US Ambassador to India. This is an important part of India. I am here, visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place. I am thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place.” Following the remarks of the US Diplomat, Islamabad issued an official notice on August 19, 2026, and summoned the US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker and lodged a ‘strong demarche’ over the factually incorrect statement made by the US Ambassador to India.
The official press release stated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the characterization of Jammu and Kashmir as a “part of India.” It further highlights that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory which is awaiting the final disposition from the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been in dispute for the last eight decades which forms a major point of contention between the two South Asian neighbours. There have been periods of intense conflict as well as times of relative peace. But the issue of Jammu and Kashmir has always been a thorn in the side.
Highlighting Ambassador Gor’s comment, Pakistan also sought to highlight the negation of the longstanding position of the United States on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir. The press release further points out that this statement also runs contrary to the US’s commitment to International Law and the UN Charter. The US has always maintained that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir must be resolved bilaterally. In July 2019, Donald Trump had offered to mediate between the two sides but later retracted it stating that the issue should be dealt with bilaterally between India and Pakistan.
See Also: DELUSIONAL TAKE: “All of This Has Happened Because of Donald Trump’s War Policy,” Says Maharashtra BJP Leader Sujay Vikhe Patil on Road Work Delay
Last year too, following the rising hostilities between the two sides, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the two countries would meet at a neutral location to discuss the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) dispute. However, it was eventually rejected by New Delhi.
The points of contention between the two sides that intensify the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir are not unknown. In 1948, the United Nations through the Security Council Resolution no. 47 recommended a three-step process to resolve the J&K dispute. This included demilitarization of the territory, a plebiscite and a dedicated engagement of each side to reduce the escalations. Since 1948, the two sides have fought three major wars in 1965, 1971 and 1999.
Alongside the full-fledged wars, there have been innumerable skirmishes and other border-related clashes between the two. In this regard, Pakistan’s response to the US Ambassador’s statement highlights the underlying contention in the question of J&K.
Suggested Reading: