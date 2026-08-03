Boxer Lovlina Borgohain Calls Out Glasgow Restaurant for Using Inaccurate Map of India That Excludes the Northeast, Misrepresents Jammu And Kashmir

"Please don't take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing... As someone from the North East, I can say that really hurts us,” Lovlina was heard saying in the video.

President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Ajay Singh echoed Lovlina’s remarks, and also noted how Kashmir too wasn't included in the Indian map. Both Lovlina and Ajay urged the restaurant to fix the Indian map as soon as possible.

"It was an Indian restaurant where we were having food and few people told me that the napkin and logo of the restaurant has an India map printed in which the north east map is missing and Kashmir's part is also not correct. I felt really bad about it, and raised my voice against this issue to the owners. They said it's a British map that's why northeast is missing and apologised for the same. Having said that, they will change the map," Lovlina said in a statement given to India Today.

Glasgow Restaurant 'Mister Singh's India' Issues Apology Over Incorrect Indian Map

After Lovlina’s video started gaining traction on social media, Mister Singh’s India issued a public apology and promised to redesign its logo and make changes in its paraphernalia.

In their clarification posted on their Instagram handle, the restaurant wrote, “Mr Singh’s India, is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry, for almost 32 years we have served, for India and around the world. First and foremost, we would like to unequivocally apologise for the depiction of the wrong map of India. We will take immediate steps to correct this. Once again our sincere apologies, we never wanted to offend anyone rather wanted to serve with pride to the Indian contingent.

See also: Glasgow Medal Rush Takes a Hit: Indian Athletes Removed from Commonwealth Games 2026 After Drug Violation

Mister Singh’s India also promised to change its logo with the proper Indian map. However, soon after the restaurant’s statement went online, it deleted its official Instagram handle as negative comments and poor ratings continued to pour in.

Who is Lovlina Borgohain?

Lovlina Borgohain is an Indian professional boxer from Assam. She is an Olympic medalist, having won the bronze medal in the women's welterweight event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. At the Commonwealth Games 2026 held in Glasgow, Lovlina won the silver medal in the women's 75kg boxing category.

Lovlina is also a recipient of the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour, and Arjuna Award, India's second highest sporting honour. In 2022, she was appointed as the deputy superintendent of police by the Assam Police in 2022.