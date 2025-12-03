Parliament Dog Row : LOP Rahul Gandhi asks Why Dog is The Main Topic?

BJP Reacts to Renuka Chowdhary's Statements

Tensions escalated when Renuka Chowdhary remarked to the press enquiries about the dog. She said that it was a voiceless dog which meant no harm, while dangerous ones are sitting inside the Parliament and making laws.

Responding to her statement, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra on December 2,2025 addressing a press conference, condemned her words and said that she harmed the Sanctity of the Parliament. He added that the members who sit inside the house are all honourable Parliamentarians. BJP Spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala also criticised her statement, stating that Renuka Chowdhary is referring to her Congress colleagues while speaking of dogs.

See Also: Parliamentary Panel Recommends to have a Clear Definition of “Fake News”, Urges for a Statutory Backing to Press Information Bureau’s Fact-Check Unit to Tackle Misinformation

While addressing the media today, Renuka Chowdhary said that more pressing issues are there to discuss. People are dying of pollution, BLOs are committing suicide due to over burdening of workload and their families are facing problems, Labour Laws and Sanchar Sathi app are being forced upon us, yet her dog is the main concern, she added. She even mentioned that there is no specific law pertaining to dogs not being on the premises, and once even former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee jee arrived at the Parliament in a bullock cart.

Lok Sabha LOP Rahul Gandhi also made light hearted remarks outside the Parliament yesterday, on December 2, 2025. He said: “What did the poor dog do? Are they allowed here? Dog is the main topic today, I believe. These are the things that India is discussing.”

Outside the Parliament, Congress members protested against the new labour laws and the Sanchar Sathi app. The TMC also staged a protest demanding their funds of MNREGS be released by the Centre, which has been pending for long. After the Ruling Government and the Opposition came to terms on the discussion of electoral reforms, it is to see how further proceedings will take place.

See Also: ‘Nirvachit’ Becomes ‘Nirvachan’, ‘Shapath’ Becomes ‘Satat’: MLA Vibha Devi’s Oath Mishap Becomes Bihar’s Latest Political Flashpoint

The tussle between the ruling government and the Opposition continued on the third day of the Parliament’s Winter Session 2025. The session began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Lok Sabha LOP Rahul Gandhi, Rajya Sabha LOP Mallikarjun Kharge and other honourable MPs paying tribute to Dr. Rajendra Prasad on his 141st birth anniversary.

Other than that, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and discussions took place on the same. Lok Sabha passed the bill today. The issue of Sachar Sathi app was addressed by Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, stating that the app is open to discussions. The Rajya Sabha cleared the Water Pollution Act for Manipur 2024.

(Rh/GP)

Suggested Reading:

