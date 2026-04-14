Centre Circulates Delimitation Bill to MPs, Proposes Expanding Lok Sabha to 850

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 proposes increasing the Lok Sabha’s strength from the current 543 members to 850. Of these, 815 seats would be allocated to states and 35 to Union Territories.

Currently, the Constitution allows a maximum of 530 members from states and 20 from Union Territories, though the present strength stands at 543 following earlier delimitation exercises.

The proposed amendment seeks to modify Article 81 of the Constitution to raise the ceiling and accommodate updated population figures. The government has circulated copies of the draft to MPs ahead of the special session.

The proposal also seeks to remove the decades old freeze on allocation of seats among states.

The 42nd Constitutional Amendment in 1976 froze seat allocation based on the 1971 census to encourage population control. The freeze was later extended by the 84th Amendment in 2001 until after the first census post 2026.

As a result, the number of seats allocated to states has remained unchanged for decades, even as population patterns shifted.

The new proposal removes this freeze and enables redistribution of seats based on updated population data. This may alter the relative share of seats among states, particularly between northern and southern regions.

Southern states have recorded lower population growth due to family planning measures, while several northern states have seen higher growth. Population based delimitation could therefore change representation patterns.