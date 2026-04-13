What Is The Women’s Reservation Bill 2023, And Why Are The Government And Opposition At Odds Over Its Implementation Timeline?

Key Points:
The Women’s Reservation Bill, passed in September 2023, provides 33% reservation for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, but is yet to be implemented.
The government says reservation will start only after Census 2027 and delimitation, calling it necessary for fair seat distribution and proper representation across constituencies.
The Opposition, including Mallikarjun Kharge, opposes the delay and demands immediate implementation, also seeking an OBC sub-quota to ensure broader and inclusive representation.
The Women’s Reservation Bill, also known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, is an Act that provides provisions for 33% reservation of women MPs in the Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies and the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The Bill is of great significance as it comes after decades of demands for equitable representation of women MPs in Parliament.
The Women’s Reservation Bill was officially recorded as the 106th Constitutional Amendment Act. Although passed back in September 2023, it is yet to come into force as it is linked to the completion of the Census and a subsequent delimitation exercise. Following the Census 2027, a delimitation exercise is also supposed to happen that will increase the seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies after redrawing electoral boundaries.
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The Bill was introduced during a specially convened session of Parliament on September 19, 2023, and was passed in the Lok Sabha on September 20, 2023, with an overwhelming majority. It was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on September 21, 2023, and received Presidential assent on September 28, 2023.
The Act mandates that one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies be reserved for women. Within this quota, one-third of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will also be reserved for women from these communities. The reservation will be implemented after the first delimitation exercise conducted post-Census and will remain in effect for 15 years, although Parliament can extend it further. The reserved seats will also rotate after each delimitation exercise.
The government has maintained that linking the implementation to the Census and delimitation is necessary to ensure a fair and updated distribution of seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Bill as a “historic step” toward women-led development and has argued that a fresh delimitation will make the reservation more representative, especially as population changes over time.
The Centre has indicated that the next Census in 2027 (for which the first phase began from April 1, 2026 and will continue till September 30, 2026), will be followed by delimitation, after which the reservation for women will finally be implemented. The government’s position is that this sequence is constitutionally sound and administratively practical.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been one of the prominent voices raising concerns about the Bill’s delayed implementation. He argued during the parliamentary debate in September 2023 that linking the reservation to delimitation effectively postpones the benefits for several years. Kharge questioned why the reservation could not be implemented immediately, without waiting for the Census and delimitation process. He also demanded that the Bill include a sub-quota for women from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), arguing that without it, the legislation may not ensure truly inclusive representation.
The broader Opposition has echoed similar concerns, stating that the government is using the Census and delimitation as a precondition to delay implementation. Several parties have argued that women’s reservation should be enforced in the existing constituencies itself, without waiting for boundary redrawing.
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The Opposition’s core demand remains to implement the reservation before delimitation. Sonia Gandhi displayed her apprehensions that the timeline for the law to come into effect could stretch further if the Census or delimitation process is delayed, which she argues has been delayed significantly in the past. Currently, the main contention is that the government is pushing the bill ahead of the State Legislative Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The Opposition wants the discussions to take place after the elections.
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