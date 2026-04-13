What Is The Women’s Reservation Bill 2023, And Why Are The Government And Opposition At Odds Over Its Implementation Timeline?

The Bill was introduced during a specially convened session of Parliament on September 19, 2023, and was passed in the Lok Sabha on September 20, 2023, with an overwhelming majority. It was cleared by the Rajya Sabha on September 21, 2023, and received Presidential assent on September 28, 2023.

What The Bill Actually Says

The Act mandates that one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies be reserved for women. Within this quota, one-third of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will also be reserved for women from these communities. The reservation will be implemented after the first delimitation exercise conducted post-Census and will remain in effect for 15 years, although Parliament can extend it further. The reserved seats will also rotate after each delimitation exercise.

Government’s Stand On Timeline

The government has maintained that linking the implementation to the Census and delimitation is necessary to ensure a fair and updated distribution of seats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the Bill as a “historic step” toward women-led development and has argued that a fresh delimitation will make the reservation more representative, especially as population changes over time.

The Centre has indicated that the next Census in 2027 (for which the first phase began from April 1, 2026 and will continue till September 30, 2026), will be followed by delimitation, after which the reservation for women will finally be implemented. The government’s position is that this sequence is constitutionally sound and administratively practical.

Kharge Raises Key Objections

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been one of the prominent voices raising concerns about the Bill’s delayed implementation. He argued during the parliamentary debate in September 2023 that linking the reservation to delimitation effectively postpones the benefits for several years. Kharge questioned why the reservation could not be implemented immediately, without waiting for the Census and delimitation process. He also demanded that the Bill include a sub-quota for women from Other Backward Classes (OBCs), arguing that without it, the legislation may not ensure truly inclusive representation.

Opposition’s Demand For Immediate Rollout

The broader Opposition has echoed similar concerns, stating that the government is using the Census and delimitation as a precondition to delay implementation. Several parties have argued that women’s reservation should be enforced in the existing constituencies itself, without waiting for boundary redrawing.

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