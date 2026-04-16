'A Fundamental Attack on India’s Federal Structure': Delimitation Bill 2026 Draws Sharp Opposition Criticism

K. C. Venugopal was among the first to oppose the bill. “Sir, this actually is a fundamental attack on Indian federal structure. What exactly is the intention of the introduction of the bill?” he asked, questioning the government’s motive. Referring to the earlier women’s reservation law, he pointed out that Parliament had already passed a bill in 2023 ensuring 33 percent reservation for women and asked, “Why don’t you implement it in 2024?”

He further alleged that safeguards earlier ensured by leaders like Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being diluted. Accusing the government of political motives ahead of the 2029 elections, he said “your intention is to hijack the Indian democracy,” and termed the proposal an “anti-constitutional bill,” arguing that it undermines the federal structure and democratic principles.

Dharmendra Yadav also opposed the move, stating that Parliament’s duty is to protect the Constitution, not weaken it. He argued that separating delimitation from the population census goes against public sentiment and that the process is being presented in the name of women’s reservation. Warning of broader consequences, he said, “What has happened to Kashmir and Assam is the same condition they are trying to impose on the entire country.” He also demanded that women’s reservation must include representation for Muslim women and those from backward classes.