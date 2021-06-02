Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Peanut Treatment Lowers Risk Of Allergic Reactions In Kids
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Peanut Treatment Lowers Risk Of Allergic Reactions In Kids

For those with an allergy, the nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a serious reaction that comes on rapidly, making it difficult to breathe

0
Peanuts
There are now hundreds of studies around the world looking at ways to treat children who are allergic to peanuts. Pixabay

Researchers at Duke University in North Carolina believe they can prevent dangerous allergic reactions to peanuts by exposing children’s immune systems to tiny amounts of food, according to a study published in Nature. For millions of children around the world, ingesting even one peanut can be life-threatening.  For those with an allergy, the nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a serious reaction that comes on rapidly, making it difficult to breathe and causing painful skin rashes and severe stomach pains.

Mary Jane Marchisotto, executive director of the New York-based Food Allergy Initiative (FAI), says about one in 13 children suffers from food allergies, with sensitivity to peanuts among the most common. The reasons are not clear, but Marchisotto says the number of children who are allergic to peanuts is growing.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

”There are a number of competing theories out there. One of the most popular ones is the hygiene hypothesis, which states that we live in such a clean environment and it’s so vaccinated, that the immune system doesn’t have anything bad to go against, so it goes against good allergens like proteins in food.” There are now hundreds of studies around the world looking at ways to treat children who are allergic to peanuts. The FAI is funding a number of those trials, including one that gives children very small oral doses of peanut protein, under the supervision of a doctor. Absent an allergic reaction, the doses are gradually increased.

ALSO READ: Know The Health Benefits Of Peanut Butter

Similar to allergy shots for dust and pollen, the therapy is designed to reprogram the young patients an immune system so peanuts don’t provoke life-threatening reactions. Marchisotto says the results of the oral immunotherapy trial and other studies have been promising. ”They show that immunotherapy can be safe and effective in 70 to 80 percent of the subjects. And we’re very optimistic about the use of it. But it is still an investigational therapy, that’s why it’s important that we continue to support the studies.”

In the oral desensitization therapy trial, conducted by researchers at Duke University in North Carolina and funded by FAI, children who previously had been allergic to peanuts were able to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches after treatment. (VOA/JC)

Previous articleOlder Americans Learn About Arab And Islamic Culture
Next articleA Soldiers Tale Of Poison Bomb Under Islamic State

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Renting vs. Owning Golf Equipment

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Joniel Suezo Golf equipment can get very expensive. While some people may get by renting or borrowing equipment, most people will start looking at...
Read more
India

Abinaya Dinesh Among Apple’s Swift Student Challenge Winners

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-American student Abinaya Dinesh, 15, has been chosen among the winners of the annual 'WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge', Apple announced on Tuesday. She has...
Read more
Health & Fitness

6 Brain Foods For Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
The right food can help you improve your memory, concentration, and brain function. The brain, like the rest of the body, absorbs nutrients from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Renting vs. Owning Golf Equipment

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Joniel Suezo Golf equipment can get very expensive. While some people may get by renting or borrowing equipment, most people will start looking at...
Read more

Abinaya Dinesh Among Apple’s Swift Student Challenge Winners

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian-American student Abinaya Dinesh, 15, has been chosen among the winners of the annual 'WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge', Apple announced on Tuesday. She has...
Read more

6 Brain Foods For Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The right food can help you improve your memory, concentration, and brain function. The brain, like the rest of the body, absorbs nutrients from...
Read more

Importance Of Proper Nutrition And Healthy Lifestyle During COVID

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 has undoubtedly reaffirmed the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle that includes daily exercise, a nutritious diet, adequate sleep, and weight control, among...
Read more

Home-Made Summer Delights With Mangoes And Coconuts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Food connects the dots of life like nothing else. With the onset of summers, tangy and sweet mangoes and nutty coconuts are great for...
Read more

A Soldiers Tale Of Poison Bomb Under Islamic State

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For months, soldiers, civilians, and aid workers in Iraq have been reporting Islamic State attacks using homemade chemical weapons. On June 4 in Mosul,...
Read more

Peanut Treatment Lowers Risk Of Allergic Reactions In Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at Duke University in North Carolina believe they can prevent dangerous allergic reactions to peanuts by exposing children's immune systems to tiny amounts...
Read more

Older Americans Learn About Arab And Islamic Culture

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Americans in recent years have shown a growing interest in Arab and Islamic cultures. At the Osher Lifelong Institute or OLLI, part of Granite...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada