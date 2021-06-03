Thursday, June 3, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Perfect Mattress For A Good Night's Sleep
Lead StoryLife Style

Perfect Mattress For A Good Night’s Sleep

The anxiety caused by the pandemic added to sleep woes. As a result, people started investing in good-quality mattresses

0
night
It is well known that good sleep, especially REM sleep helps embed information in our memories. Pixabay

Today’s mattress market is more diversified and the options are more than you can imagine. From memory foam mattresses to mattresses in a box, Ayurvedic mattresses, and maternity mattresses you can take your pick. The market is growing at a fast pace, and for good reason too: consumers understand great mattress means a good night’s sleep and no morning blues.

Ankit Gaur, DGM – Marketing & Sales, Livpure Sleep shares the top trends currently dominating the mattress market:

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

A shift in consumer behavior

Since the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020, people have started focusing on sleep quality. This was because the outbreak started disrupting their routines, lifestyle, and sleep quality. Moreover, the anxiety caused by the pandemic added to sleep woes. As a result, people started investing in good-quality mattresses. According to a 2020 report titled ï¿½India Mattress Market Outlook, 2025′, the organized market sector has grown at a CAGR of over 17 percent over the last 5 years. This trend of growing consumer awareness and subsequent growth in sales is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

night
Many consumers are looking to upgrade their mattresses, brands are bound to introduce new features to meet their needs while boosting their sales. Pixabay

Product innovation

As start-ups continue to enter the fray, we are seeing new designs and offerings in the mattress. Some innovations like eco-friendly mattresses with bamboo fabric or Ayurveda-inspired mattresses with chemical-free foam and sandalwood-infused latex foam have transformed the way we sleep. Brands are treating sleep as an important part of daily routines and offering new and exciting products to make it better and more comfortable. Now that many consumers are looking to upgrade their mattresses, brands are bound to introduce new features to meet their needs while boosting their sales.

Online shopping

While earlier, online shopping for mattresses was unheard of, it is now becoming quite popular, thanks to brands who have employed logistics partners or e-commerce partners after understanding the need for the hour for consumers. Several front-running brands have also introduced the mattress-in-a-box concept that makes for easier shipping and handling of online orders. These are more convenient for logistics companies and consumers alike. As people continue to stay home to stay safe, online mattress sales are likely to pick up shortly.

Did you know that choosing the right mattress can help prevent several ailments? It’s true. Here’s a look at some of them:

night
When you don’t get enough sleep, your immunity system gets lethargic too. Pixabay

Back pain – The first and most obvious, the wrong mattress will force you to sleep in an unnatural position and cause lower back pain.

Weak Immunity – When you don’t get enough sleep, your immunity system gets lethargic too. A good mattress helps you rest well and energizes your immune system, protecting you from a myriad of diseases.

Heart ailments – A lack of restful sleep can lead to cardiac ailments like heart disease, stroke, or high blood pressure. A good mattress reduces the risk by a high margin.

ALSO READ: Green Menstruation Can Help Us To Save Nature!

Bad memory – It is well known that good sleep, especially REM sleep helps embed information in our memories. If you are becoming forgetful, check if your mattress isn’t suitable anymore.

Mental health – The lack of good sleep, for any reason, can impact your mental health. Anxiety and depression can be caused by a bad night’s sleep, which can further keep you from sleeping well.

With these pointers in mind, it is quite clear why the mattress space is undergoing massive growth at the moment. (IANS/KB)

(how to pick the perfect mattress, sleep mattress, key health benefits of a top-quality mattress, benefits of sleeping on a good mattress, tips for healthy sleep, perfect mattress for a good night’s sleep)

Previous articleGreen Menstruation Can Help Us To Save Nature!
Next articleHarris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How Are College Faculties Upskilling In The Face Of COVID-19?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently conducted a survey with college faculties to understand their perspective on upskilling through online...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Are Urban People Suffering From Headache?

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pan-India survey by Ipsos has revealed that headache is the top common ailment among urban Indians, with at least 1 in 2 claiming...
Read more
Lead Story

Harris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Harris Sultan is a Pakistani-born Australian ex-Muslim atheist and activist who has authored "The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam." He...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Are College Faculties Upskilling In The Face Of COVID-19?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, recently conducted a survey with college faculties to understand their perspective on upskilling through online...
Read more

Are Urban People Suffering From Headache?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pan-India survey by Ipsos has revealed that headache is the top common ailment among urban Indians, with at least 1 in 2 claiming...
Read more

Harris Sultan: Know Why He Left Islam

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Harris Sultan is a Pakistani-born Australian ex-Muslim atheist and activist who has authored "The Curse Of God: Why I Left Islam." He...
Read more

Perfect Mattress For A Good Night’s Sleep

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Today's mattress market is more diversified and the options are more than you can imagine. From memory foam mattresses to mattresses in a box,...
Read more

Green Menstruation Can Help Us To Save Nature!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
"I go to nature to be soothed and healed and to have my senses put in order," said John Burroughs. In the last few...
Read more

WhatsApp Introduced New Feature For Businesses!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Wednesday announced new features to help business chat with people with ease and grow further. The company said that it has cut...
Read more

India Will Have 900 Million Active Internet Users By 2025

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Digital adoption is fast increasing in rural India with a spurt in smartphone usage, as the total active internet population is likely to touch...
Read more

Effective Ways To Prevent Damp Walls During The Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Many people believe that dampness on walls is due to faulty wall, flooring, or ceiling work in our neighbor's home. However, even a poorly...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,493FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada