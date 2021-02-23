Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India 'Phunsukh Wangdu' Aka Sonam Wangchuk Developed Solar Powered Tent For Indian Army
IndiaLead Story

‘Phunsukh Wangdu’ Aka Sonam Wangchuk Developed Solar Powered Tent For Indian Army

The two parts are divided by a portable wall that is called the heat bank. Highly insulated, the tent is covered by a waterproof' windcheater'

0
sonam wangchuk
Sonam Wangchuk built Mobile solar powered tents for Indian Army. IANS

Ladakh-based engineer Sonam Wangchuk, who inspired the character of ‘Phunsukh Wangdu’ in the Bollywood blockbuster “Three Idiots”, has developed a mobile solar-powered tent, accommodating 10 soldiers, for use by the Indian Army in high-altitude locations.

On how he came up with the idea, Wangchuk said that he decided to come up with the innovation after he came to know that around 50,000 Indian troops were deployed at high altitude areas in harsh winter conditions.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“Indian and Chinese troops are being withdrawn from friction points. Disengagement is happening. It is a good thing for both. Around 50,000 troops were deployed at high-altitude areas in harsh winter conditions. It was a difficult situation,” he said.

When soldiers are deployed in harsh freezing temperatures, they stayed in tents made of cloth or in iron containers, and lakhs of liters of kerosene are used. It is a very costly affair as it also adds pollution to the environment and affects glaciers at high altitude areas, Wangchuk said. “The soldiers too face problems using kerosene… many even suffer winter injuries,” the engineer said.

sonam wangchuk
The tents are waterproof. IANS

He said that at the Himalayan Institute of Alternative Ladakh, they innovate on ways for comfortable living at higher altitudes. “As our soldiers were living at high altitude areas, so we decided why should we not develop solar-heated shelters for them,” said Wangchuk, who has carried out research on solar-heated houses for the last 25 years.

He said that 15 years ago, he had developed mobile shelters for nomad shepherds in the Changtang region of Ladakh. “We started working on a project of a passive solar-heated tent in the varsity. It took a month to develop the tent,” he said.

ALSO READ: This Indian Army Officer Has Developed The Country’s First indigenous 9mm ‘Machine Pistol’

The tent he came up with for the army is divided into two parts: ‘green house’ which is also known as a solar lounge and a sleeping chamber where soldiers sleep. The two parts are divided by a portable wall that is called the heat bank. Highly insulated, the tent is covered by a waterproof’ windcheater’. Soldiers can sit and work in the greenhouse part during the afternoon, while in the sleeping chamber, the temperature is maintained at 15 degrees Celsius.

The cost of the tent is Rs 5 lakh. “While making this tent, we kept in mind that these are portable. It is made also keeping in mind hilltops like Black Top, Rezang La, and Siachen. When we open up this tent, it turns out into 30 to 40 parts and each part is less than 30kg,” Wangchuk said. He said that he designed the tent in close coordination and cooperation with the Indian Army. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar thanked Sonam Wangchuk and said that the innovation was very timely, absolutely relevant, and perfect as usual. (IANS/ SP)

Previous articleAcid Reflux Linked With Higher Risk Of Larynx Cancer
Next articleA Guide For Selecting The Right Pair Of Shoes For Your Big Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more
Lead Story

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

NewsGram Desk - 0
India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite...
Read more
Lead Story

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

NewsGram Desk - 0
Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite...
Read more

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published...
Read more

A List Of Upcoming Films That Explore Horror In A New Light

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood Horror is evolving beyond simple tales of ghosts, haunted houses, and possession stories. FIlmmakers are learning to give a spin to the tale....
Read more

Digital Space is Bringing Television Shows on Board With Spin-Offs: Ravi Dubey

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is extremely disruptive and amazing that the digital space is bringing television shows on board with spin-offs. Ravi's show "Jamai...
Read more

Spending Longer Periods of Time Online Linked To Loneliness: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents, who spend longer and longer periods of time online, says a new study. "In the coronavirus period, loneliness...
Read more

EdTech Startups On A Roll, Bet Big On India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With one of the youngest populations in the world and limited availability of good quality educational institutions and teachers, it is not surprising that...
Read more

Key Parameters To Keep Your Tresses Healthy And Shiny

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Don't we all dream of having luscious shiny locks? We've all stepped out of the salon with gorgeous shiny hair and have seen the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

vapinger on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harris172.webyazilimdestek.com/57.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones546.skbizness.com/2020/12/30/3-techniques-for-e-cigarette-you-can-use-today/ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Shop on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Novo 2 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison532.elsokhnaonline.com/2020/12/5-recommendations-on-e-cigarette-you-need-to-use-today.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada