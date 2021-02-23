Tuesday, February 23, 2021
PKL Rages On In India, Much Like The IPL!

PKL
PKL- Pro Kabaddi League. Flickr

By Danor Aliz

Cricket is not the only sport in India that has a huge impact and influence on the people of the country. Pro Kabaddi League is a revolution and a standout phenomenon, which is yet to be seen and known by many people. The PKL is the only league in India to have shown a significant and notable increase in its viewership rate in all its seasons. After Indian Super League (ISL) with a 16% share, Pro Kabaddi League is the most popular and well-liked non-cricket property in India with a 61% viewership share. Betway has included the full stats to this discussion.

Do you think the Pro Kabaddi League will dominate and bestride the IPL one day?

If we look at this in terms of the game, we can see that every game of PKL is relatively more thrilling and rousing than the IPL. Viewers are kept captivated and engrossed for the full 40 minutes of the game, and it is difficult to take our eyes off the game. However, the same is not apposite to IPL. While watching the cricket match, sometimes viewers may take a break for a minute or two and will come back to see that not much has changed since they left.

While looking at the gameplay, cricket is 90 minutes long, which is a lot more compared to the league. On the other hand, T20 takes around 3 hours, and it is still a long time. But, Kabaddi has a lesser duration for the game, and it seems to be going in parallel with the interest and engagement capacity of the audience.

PKL
One of the leading and finest teams of the PKL is the U Mumbai. Flickr

Star India has marked and decided to broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League on channels like Star Gold, Maa Movies, Star Suvarna Plus, and of course Star Sports. This settlement has benefited them and has marketed well. This has given the network almost as close to 80% of the total viewership for its seasons, and of all these networks, Star Gold has the largest share with around 41% contribution to the viewership.

One of the leading and finest teams of the PKL is the U Mumbai. U Mumbai is a team based in Maharashtra, Mumbai. The coach of the team is Gholamreza Mazandarani in season 6 and was led by Fazel Atrachali. The team is owned by Ronnie Screwvala, who owns Unilazer Ventures Pvt. Ltd. The home matches of U Mumbai are played at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, which is located in Mumbai.

The players of this team are:

Player Name Country Position
Fazel Atrachali (Captain) Indian Defender – Left Corner
Arjun Deshwal Indian Raider
Rajaguru Subramanian Indian Defender – Right cover
Anil Indian Defender – Left Cover
Mohit Balyan Indian All-Rounder
Gaurav Kumar Indian Raider
Sandeep Narwal Indian All-Rounder
Rohit Baliyan Indian Raider
Dong Geon Lee Korean Raider
Young Chang Ko Indian Defender – Left cover
Vinoth Kumar Indian Raider
Athul MS Indian Raider
Harsh Vardhan Indian Defender – Right Corner
Abhishek Singh Indian Raider
Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre Indian All-Rounder
Harendra Kumar Indian Defender – Left Cover
Surender Singh Indian Defender

 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and, hence promotes some commercial links.)

