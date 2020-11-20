PM To Initiate ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ in Two UP Districts

The Yogi Adityanath government is rolling out the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ to benefit over 41 lakh villagers of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts, who have been struggling for safe drinking water for years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay virtually the foundation stone of the scheme in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Under the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’, the state government will start drinking water supply through pipes in 1,606 villages of the Mirzapur region.

The government spokesman said this scheme will directly benefit 21,87,980 villagers of Mirzapur. Nearly 1,389 villages of Sonbhadra will be connected to the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ and 19,53,458 families of these villages will join the drinking water supply scheme.

In Sonbhadra, water from the lake and rivers will be purified and supplied for drinking.

The government will spend Rs 3,212.18 crore on this scheme in Sonbhadra.

The water collected at the dam in Mirzapur will be purified and then supplied by making it potable. The cost of the scheme in Mirzapur is estimated at Rs 2,343.20 crore.

According to the departmental officials, a total of 41,41,438 families will benefit from the schemes in both the districts. A cost of Rs 5,555.38 crore has been earmarked for the scheme in the two districts.

According to the official spokesman, water supply will be started in the villages within the next two years. (IANS)