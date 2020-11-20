Friday, November 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India PM To Initiate 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' in Two UP Districts
IndiaLead StoryPolitics

PM To Initiate ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ in Two UP Districts

Har Ghar Nal Yojana to be inculcated in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts

0
Har Ghar Nal
According to the official spokesman, water supply will be started in the villages within the next two years. Pixabay

The Yogi Adityanath government is rolling out the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ to benefit over 41 lakh villagers of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts, who have been struggling for safe drinking water for years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay virtually the foundation stone of the scheme in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Under the Centre’s ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’, the state government will start drinking water supply through pipes in 1,606 villages of the Mirzapur region.

The government spokesman said this scheme will directly benefit 21,87,980 villagers of Mirzapur. Nearly 1,389 villages of Sonbhadra will be connected to the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ and 19,53,458 families of these villages will join the drinking water supply scheme.

In Sonbhadra, water from the lake and rivers will be purified and supplied for drinking.

Har Ghar Nal
19,53,458 families of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra village will join the drinking water supply scheme. Pinterest

The government will spend Rs 3,212.18 crore on this scheme in Sonbhadra.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: “अगले साल भूटान का उपग्रह अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा भारत”

The water collected at the dam in Mirzapur will be purified and then supplied by making it potable. The cost of the scheme in Mirzapur is estimated at Rs 2,343.20 crore.

According to the departmental officials, a total of 41,41,438 families will benefit from the schemes in both the districts. A cost of Rs 5,555.38 crore has been earmarked for the scheme in the two districts.

ALSO READ: Wrestling Legend The Undertaker Is Proud Of His Career

According to the official spokesman, water supply will be started in the villages within the next two years. (IANS)

Previous articleExperts Doubt on Mouthwash Preventing Coronavirus
Next articleISL 2020-21 Will Become Major Sporting Event in Country

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more
Lead Story

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more
Lead Story

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more

India To Soon Launch Bhutanese Satellites To Space

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 Launching the second phase of the RuPay card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that India will soon be sending Bhutanese satellites to space. "India...
Read more

Agra Mayor To Remove Taj Mahal Restriction of 5K Visitors Per Day

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mayor of Agra, Naveen Jain, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministry of culture to remove the restriction...
Read more

ISL 2020-21 Will Become Major Sporting Event in Country

India NewsGram Desk - 0
When ATK took on Chennaiyin FC in the last Indian Super League (ISL) season's final, the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to become a...
Read more

PM To Initiate ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ in Two UP Districts

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government is rolling out the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' to benefit over 41 lakh villagers of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts, who...
Read more

Experts Doubt on Mouthwash Preventing Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As we go through studies claiming that widely-available mouthwashes can kill the deadly novel coronavirus, health experts in India cast doubts on such studies,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada