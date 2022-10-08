Politics

Sukhbir Singh Badal lashes out at CM Bhagwant Maan, accuses him of not compensating farmers for stubble management

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday told Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to run away from compensating the farmers for the cost incurred in managing paddy stubble as promised by him, even as he asked the AAP government to stop penalising farmers by indulging in 'draconian' acts like making red entries in their revenue records.