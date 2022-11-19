Rajasthan INC leader sends blood-written letter to Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader and national president of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Suresh Mishra, has sent a letter written with blood to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying a decision must be made about the Congress leadership in the state at the earliest.
In the letter, Mishra said, "You know what happened in September. Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Rajasthan with his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in December. All the party workers wish that there should not be any unprecedented welcome. The common party workers and the people of the state expect you to decide on Rajasthan as soon as possible.
"Even after 52 days, there is a state of indecision. Ajay Maken has also tendered his resignation due to indecision. You are requested to decide on the points raised by him as soon as possible so that our government retains power with full majority and the state becomes developed," he said, adding, "I have full hope and faith that after reading this letter written with my blood, you will decide according to the feelings of common workers of the Congress."
Mishra also said that people want Congress to again form the government of Rajasthan, for which the confusion should end.
Rahul Gandhi dares govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday challenged the government to stop the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) "which is conveying the message of love - not hatred - among the people of India".
Referring to certain Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) leaders questioning the need for the BJY, he said that it is intended to "connect" the country, "hear" the voices of the masses, and spread the message of love through the march.
"If the government still feels they want to stop it, then let them do it... No problems. I have decided to continue it from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and hoist the tricolor in Srinagar," declared Gandhi, in a media interaction here this afternoon. (KB/IANS)