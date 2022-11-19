Rajasthan INC leader sends blood-written letter to Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress leader and national president of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Suresh Mishra, has sent a letter written with blood to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying a decision must be made about the Congress leadership in the state at the earliest.

In the letter, Mishra said, "You know what happened in September. Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Rajasthan with his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in December. All the party workers wish that there should not be any unprecedented welcome. The common party workers and the people of the state expect you to decide on Rajasthan as soon as possible.