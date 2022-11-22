Himachal State Elections: 49,917 differently-abled people used their voting right

Of 56,343 persons with disabilities (PwD) voters, 49,917 such voters cast their votes in the recent assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said on Tuesday.

He said 6,882 PwD voters with more than 40 percent disability opted postal ballot facility, of which 6,426 of them cast their vote through specially deployed teams.

One such PwD voter was Pawan Kumar (34) of Bajan village in the Arki assembly constituency, who preferred to visit the nearest polling booth.

Pawan, a computer teacher in Saraswati Vidya Mandir, a private school in Mangu in Solan district, said he was proud to participate by visiting the polling booth on his own and cast his vote.