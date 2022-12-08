The importance of UP bypolls

For Akhilesh, this election is extremely crucial because ever since he took over the reins of the party, he has been facing a series of defeats. From the 2017 Assembly polls to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, then the 2022 Assembly polls, and the following bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur, the party has faced losses.

A victory in Mainpuri will not only strengthen his position as the party leader but will also boost the morale of the cadres.

These by-elections are even more crucial for senior SP leader Mohd. Azam Khan has not only been disqualified from the state assembly -- which necessitated the by-poll -- but has also lost his right to vote.

Azam Khan has fielded his protege Asim Raza as the SP candidate and has been making highly emotional speeches in the campaign. He knows that the victory in Rampur may ensure his survival in politics while a defeat will mark the end of his reign in Rampur.

Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Chaudhury, and Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar have campaigned in Rampur.

The by-election in Khatauli is crucial for RLD, which is contesting the seat in alliance with the SP. Its candidate Madan Bhaiyya is a well-known face in the region and RLD's victory would serve as an elixir for the party and reinforce its position in western Uttar Pradesh.