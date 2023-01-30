Congress says the government's stand on Chinese transgressions is like 'DDLJ'

The Congress on Monday accused the Centre of not accepting the truth and alleged that since May 2020, the Modi government's preferred strategy to deal with the Chinese incursions in Ladakh can be summed up with "DDLJ -- Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify".

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh in a statement on Monday said, "External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent remarks attacking the Congress party are simply the latest attempt to divert attention from the Modi government's failed China policy, the most recent revelation being that since May 2020 India has lost access to 26 of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh."

He said the fact is that there is no comparison between 1962 when India went to war with China to defend its territory and 2020 after which India acquiesced to Chinese aggression with denials followed by 'disengagements' in which India has lost access to thousands of square kilometers of territory.