MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Amit Shah

However, the BJP is facing many challenges from within the party. Deepak Joshi, son of former Chief Minister Kailash Joshi, who was one of the founding leaders of the party, quit BJP and joined the Congress last month. On the other hand, on Wednesday, Baijnath Yadav, who is considered a staunch supporter of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, also left the BJP and joined Congress.



There is also a political tussle between the MLAs who joined the party with Scindia in the state and the old BJP cadre. In view of these critical political circumstances, this meeting of Shivraj with Shah is being considered to be quite significant. (IANS/NS)